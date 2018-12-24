Apple’s iOS 12.1.2 Update ‘Bricking’ iPhones By Shutting Off Cellular Data, Users Claim

Despite Apple’s original intention for iOS 12.1.2 to fix a cellular data issue for owners of Apple’s newest iPhones in one country, reports claim the software update has done more harm than good, not only for the users it was intended for, but also for those from other parts of the world.

According to a report from Forbes, Apple first pushed the iOS 12.1.2 update out as a fix for a cellular connectivity issue that supposedly affected iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR users in Turkey. But instead of solving the issue, the publication noted that the update ended up causing more problems, as many users from multiple continents, including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, are now dealing with mobile data loss, with U.S. and Indian customers particularly affected by the glitches. Separately, Mashable wrote that the problems appear to be affecting various iPhone models, and not just the aforementioned 2018 devices.

“Thanks @Apple @AppleSupport for the Christmas present…since updating my iPhone to iOS 12.1.2 I can’t access cellular data. I reset my device and now I can’t activate it anymore. No Service. You better fix this in an update soon!” read the tweet of a user from New York who was quoted in Forbes’ report.

Aside from the loss of cellular data, several users reported that they were unable to make or receive calls and text messages after updating to iOS 12.1.2. With these users not being able to “use [their] phone as an actual phone,” as one iPhone owner described the situation, a number of devices have effectively gotten “bricked” by the update, and as suggested by Mashable, a number of popular workarounds have not been effective for the most part.

Much like Forbes, Mashable shared several iPhone user tweets, but this time focused on the fixes the users attempted after experiencing problems with iOS 12.1.2. Removing and re-inserting the SIM card, performing a hard reset, and restarting the device then resetting the network settings — the latter of which is reportedly the Apple Support Twitter account’s recommended solution — have all failed to work for many iPhone owners so far.

As of this writing, Apple has yet to officially acknowledge any issues with the iOS 12.1.2 update, nor has it commented on the wave of complaints that have emerged over the past few days. While Apple is currently beta testing iOS 12.1.3, Forbes noted that the company has yet to confirm a release date for its next software update. Given the lack of information on this rollout, both Forbes and Mashable warned users to avoid upgrading to iOS 12.1.2 for the meantime.