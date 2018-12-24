‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Genoa City Sees 2018 Wrap Up

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings the wild and crazy year of 2018 to a close with a look back at some of the year’s most shocking and fun storylines.

In Genoa City, 2018 has been filled with ups and downs, but many of the year’s storylines have been downers. For instance, Jack (Peter Bergman) learned shockingly in front of many family and friends that John Abbott wasn’t his father. He spent months trying to figure out the identity of his biological father, but he never had any success.

It turns out that his sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson) made the whole thing up and used her daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) to interview Dina (Marla Adams) who revealed the made-up story that Ashley fed her. Unfortunately, the big reveal was part of Davidson’s departure from the show, which devastated many long-time viewers who loved her as Ashley. In the end, Jack learned that John Abbott is his father, and he was left heartbroken by Ashley’s revenge plan.

Then, there was the whole mess with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) who pushed Victor (Eric Braeden) down the stairs and abused Victoria (Amelia Heinle) even though it ultimately went against his former personality on the show. Eventually, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ended up hitting him over the head with a fireplace poker in defense of Victoria, and he died leading to the coverup that included Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Victoria.

Our final #ThrowbackThursday for the holidays could only be of these two. ❤️ What present would you put under the tree for Victor and Nikki? #YR pic.twitter.com/nXY8VO8fxh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2018

For now, the J.T. storyline isn’t even concluded, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is still investigating it, and he’s named Victor as the prime suspect. All that ended up leading Nikki to fall off the wagon and walk out in front of a car, which Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) was driving. Now, she’s laying in the hospital fighting for her life, and the Inquisitr spoilers show that her family prepares for her death when Nate (Brooks Darnell) reveals she may not make it. Plus, Victor is missing in action.

Other crazy storylines on Daytime’s No. 1 soap for 30 years include Hilary’s tragic death mere hours after she and Devon (Bryton James) remarried. Ultimately, Devon’s anger led to Lily (Christel Khalil) being sentenced to jail, and now she’s spending her holiday behind bars while her family misses her and tries to make the best of the season together in Genoa City.

Finally, Sharon dumped Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the altar after learning he had a one night stand with Phyllis. Billy (Jason Thompson) broke up with Phyllis and got the ultimate revenge by sleeping with Nick and Phyllis’s daughter Summer (Hunter King). It has been a wild and crazy year in GC with no shortage of slaps.