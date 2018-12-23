Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New Orleans Saints Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NFL Week 16 Live Online

The New Orleans Saints can clinch home field throughout the NFC playoffs with a win Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who face a must-win to determine their own playoff position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers must win on Sunday to keep their playoff fate in their own hands, after their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens stunned the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, as SB Nation reported. The Steelers must win their final two games of the 2018 season to guarantee themselves a playoff berth. But they face a difficult assignment, to say the least, in Week 16 when they travel to the Big Easy to face the 12-2 New Orleans Saints, who long ago clinched the NFC South division, an NFL inter-conference game that will live stream from New Orleans.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s NFL Week 16 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Central Standard Time on Sunday, December 23, 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time, and 1:26 p.m. Pacific, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Greenwich Mean Time, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, December 24, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 6:25 a.m. Western Daylight Time.

As the only AFC game played in the late afternoon time slot, almost the entire country is elegible to receive the live stream, but to determine exactly which markets will see the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, see the map provided by 506 Sports. The areas shaded in pink will be able to access the Steelers-Saints live stream.

If the Steelers lose to the Saints on Sunday, they will need the Cleveland Browns to beat Baltimore next week and the Indianapolis Colts to top the Tennessee Titans — while Pittsburgh must beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, according to the scenario spelled out by the New York Times.

Sunday’s game will be the 16th meeting between the two franchises since they first squared off in 1967, per Pro Football Reference. New Orleans holds the edge with eight wins in the series, and the Steelers have not defeated the Saints since 2006.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

With the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 game offered as the sole CBS “late” broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan — which features a one-week free trial. If the trial is canceled before the expiration of the seven-day period, fans can watch the Pittsburgh-New Orleans clash at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the Steelers vs. Saints game for free without a cable subscription. To do so, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Pittsburgh-New Orleans game at no charge.

To view the live stream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports CBS map referenced above — except in the teams’ home markets — fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.

An audio-only live stream of the Steelers-Saints game can be accessed via TuneIn Radio.