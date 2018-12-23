Andrea Corr Rocks Barely-There Bikini & Fishnet Cover-Up

Irish singing sensation, Andrea Corr, was spotted recently showing off more than her flawless tan on her latest family vacation in Barbados.

In photos recently published by the Daily Mail, 44-year-old Andrea was spotted enjoying the sun and surf on a photo worthy white-sand Caribbean beach donning a barely-there black two-piece halter style bikini with scalloped edges with a noticeably deep neckline.

Despite being a mother-of-two heading toward her 50s, Andrea’s simple but sultry beach look showed off her golden sun-kissed skin, super lean legs, and admirably fit physique.

During her time out of the water, the singer wore a stunning navy-blue fishnet beach cover-up with a fitted bodice and thigh length skirt. She completed the ensemble with a simple retro style baseball cap and black cat-eye framed sunglasses.

Andrea was accompanied on her Caribbean holiday by her two children including her 6-year-old daughter Jean and her 4-year-old son Brett.

Pictures from her trip feature her enjoying time with her children, frolicking in the surf and cuddling with her daughter’s baby doll. In addition to enjoying time on the beach, the family was photographed taking in the beautiful ocean-side view during a leisurely boat ride.

Andrea’s Grammy-nominated family band, The Corrs, released their seventh studio album titled Jupiter Calling late last year. This album was her band’s first release in the last two years.

For those who are unfamiliar with The Corrs, the band consists of Andrea and her three siblings, Jim, Sharon, and Caroline. The group has been making music together since the early ’90s and have had great success in their home country and the U.K. They’ve also managing to acquire a substantial following here in the U.S. as well.

Andrea Corr, 44, shows off her athletic figure in black bikini https://t.co/xebFtir7ae @DailyMailCeleb — @Clyde (@ClydePhillips) December 18, 2018

The band actually took a long hiatus from 2006 to 2015, during which time the siblings focused on personal projects and their home lives. It was during this hiatus that Andrea married her now husband, Brett Desmond in 2009. The couple then welcomed their two children into the world in 2012 and 2014.

Andrea was not the only band member to welcome new family members into the Corr brood. The four siblings together had a total of eight children during their nearly decade-long break from the music business.

Andrea Corr, 44, looks incredible in a black bikini on the beach in Barbados https://t.co/LIjKIx21VX pic.twitter.com/zcqgGiCWtS — TODAY NEWS (@TODAY_NEWS_24) December 18, 2018

Andrea told the Daily Mail during an interview back in 2016 The Corrs’ comeback was something they were all very happy about. She said that the break had given them time to grow as musicians, giving them something new to bring to the table.

Andrea Corr, 44, shows off her sensational physique

https://t.co/pi0wRYQ0Bv — Serendipity (@1985Shah) December 20, 2018

“I think we’ve all grown musically. And, in the meantime we’ve had eight children between us, so that’s taken up a lot of time of the road,” She explained as she opened up about the hiatus the band took.