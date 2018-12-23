Kenya Moore, Marc Daly, And Newborn Daughter, Brooklyn, Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas From Target

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is fully embracing the holiday spirit now that she is a brand-new mom, participating in an activity that she once deemed “corny.”

The 47-year-old beauty queen and her husband of one-and-a-half years, restaurant owner Marc Daly, welcomed daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly into the world on November 4. The beautiful baby girl joined the family just in time for the holiday season, getting to experience her first Thanksgiving and now Christmas right away.

On Sunday, December 23, Moore posted a photograph on Instagram of the family of three wearing matching pajamas and sitting on the floor in front of a gorgeous, fully-decorated Christmas tree.

“I always thought Xmas pajamas were corny until God blessed me with a family of my own … we couldn’t wait to take these,” she captioned the image.

The tops of Moore and Daly’s two-piece PJ sets are snow-white fuzzy hoodies with bear ears, and the pants have a gray, white, red, and green Fair Isle pattern with bears, pine trees, and snowmen. The couple are both barefoot in the photo.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn — who appears to be fast asleep in the snapshot — is comfortably wearing a footed onesie with the same print all over it.

The family’s coordinated Christmas sleepwear is actually very affordable — the items are part of the Holiday Fuzzy Bear Fair Isle Family Pajamas Collection from Wondershop, which is available from Target in prices ranging from $9.99 to $24.99.

There is even an outfit for pets, but Moore and Daly somehow forgot to purchase pajamas for their dogs, Yorkies King and Twirl, who are also in the photo.

The family has a lot to be grateful for this Christmas, as Moore suffered troubling complications during Brooklyn’s birthing process.

After struggling with infertility for some time, she was finally able to conceive the baby through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Then, she had to have an emergency caesarean section after testing positive for preeclampsia and, according to Moore, gaining “17 pounds in one week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine,” reported People. If her condition had not been properly treated, there could have been fatalities — both mom and baby’s lives were at risk.

Fortunately, Brooklyn — weighing five pounds, 12 ounces — was just fine after her premature birth. Her first name comes from the city in New York in which her parents first fell in love, and her middle name, Doris, is the same as her late great-grandmother’s.

The one-month-old already has her own Instagram account and posted the same family Christmas pic on her page.

“My first Christmas with my mommy and daddy … My mommy couldn’t wait to capture this beautiful memory,” the caption said.