New Weight Loss Supplement Seeks To Be A More Powerful Fat Burner

Weight loss supplement name brand Metabolic Nutrition recently released a new product into the market, reports Stack3D. This new competitive weight loss supplement is called CarniTEN and comes in a caffeine-free, carnitine based formula. The company has remarked that CarniTEN can also be taken alongside other fat burning supplements.

This product features five different types of weight loss ingredients other than carnitine. The list of all ingredients includes: L-Carnitine Tartrate in 2,350mg, L-Carnitine Fumarate in 1,000mg, L-Carnitine HCL in 300mg, Acetl-L-Carnitine HCL in 300mg, Propionyl-L-Carnitine HCL 100mg, Beta Alanine 750mg, Grains of Paradise in 100mg, Alpha Lipoic Acid in 50mg, Capsicum Extract in 40mg, and Black Pepper Extract (Piperine) in 10mg.

The Metabolic Nutrition recently did a total unveiling of CarniTEN, but has yet to make the new weight loss product available for public purchase as of now, though it is expected to happen soon. According to reports, the brand is hoping to launch the supplement close to two weeks from January 2.

This new supplement promises to help with any new year’s resolution calling to shed a few extra holiday pounds. CarniTEN is designed to help a person’s body metabolize fat for energy as opposed to carbohydrates; this is also something that the Ketogenic diet does when one cuts their carbs back to suit the rules of said diet. With CarniTEN, the product is designed to do this alongside or without such a diet, claims the brand.

Healthline recently weighed in on the uses of the ingredient L-Carnitine’s benefits, side effects, and such. The report states that L-Carnitine is a naturally occurring amino acid derivative, which is frequently used for weight loss and improving brain function. However, the report makes clear that these popularized claims by many brands and marketing about said L-Carnitine supplements do not necessarily match up to science. Here’s why:

“More research is needed to confirm the benefits of L-carnitine in a younger, more active population.”

The human body is extremely complex, and apparently, the results of L-Carnitine use in both humans and animal studies are mixed, cites Healthline. One study, in particular, took place over eight weeks, studying 38 women who exercised four times per week. There were two groups; one group which took the supplement L-Carnitine, and the other which abstained. There was absolutely no difference in their weight loss between the two groups. In fact, five of the participants who were taking the L-Carnitine supplement did not see any results but also developed nausea and diarrhea.