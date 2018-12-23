Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Backside In Tiny Thong Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is feeling festive this holiday season while standing on a beach surrounded by palm trees. The model and actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a tiny black string bikini top with matching black high-waisted thong bikini bottoms. The actress is holding a side pose with her backside facing the camera at an angle. Her thong bikini bottom offers a clear view of her toned, sand-covered butt and thighs, as she tosses a look over her shoulder toward the camera being used to snap the photo.

Emily seems to have opted for a “no makeup” look and has her long brunette hair hanging in beach waves over her shoulder and down her back.

The 27-year-old has never been shy about showing off her perfect curves and ample assets on Instagram. She has managed to build a strong following on the platform with over 21 million followers, by consistently uploading sultry shots of herself and sharing inside glimpses into her life.

She used the caption of her latest upload to wish her followers a Merry Christmas with the caption, “Feliz Navidad.”

Many followers were quick to take the opportunity to share their thoughts under the photo.

“It will be a ‘Feliz Navidad’ when Santa Claus will understand that I deserve a body like yours. Btw merry xmas,” one fan commented. “You are especially beautiful. It’s gorgeous! I feel even hypnotized by her slender figure, so beautiful, so beautiful. Love you,” another professed.

This isn’t the first time the model has donned a tiny black number. Earlier this month, Emily debuted another sexy black swimsuit on the Instagram account of her swimsuit line, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. In that photo, the model could be seen standing poolside with a glass of something bubbly in her hand.

Emily strongly believes women can be both sexy and stand in their power as feminists, according to a report from Vogue.

“Everyone reacts to everyone else’s physical appearance, and I think that happens more with women,” she said. “It’s a constant thing where you’re proving yourself.”

“Firstly, I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” she continued.

Over the years, the actress has become known for her outspoken personality, especially when it comes to matters surrounding women and feminism.