‘Vanderpump Rules’ Sneak Peek Shows Lala Kent Confronting Raquel Leviss Over James Kennedy’s Infidelity

Will Lala be the one who makes Raquel finally believe James is a cheater?

A fight is brewing between Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss. The two ladies had a brief run-in on Sunday’s last episode where Lala called Raquel “dumb” for not noticing her boyfriend James Kennedy’s cheating ways. Raquel was approached at S.U.R.’s Pride event by Kristen Doute and a friend who claimed she had been sleeping with James for the last three years. Raquel didn’t believe the story, saying there just wasn’t enough proof for her to believe it.

After the events at Pride, it appears as if Lala is going to take things into her own hands regarding James’s infidelity. In a new Facebook sneak peek at tonight’s episode, Lala can be seen talking to Raquel in the seating area outside the front of S.U.R. At the beginning of their conversation, Lala lets it be known that she is not okay with Raquel claiming to support other women, which she did in the last episode.

“I can’t support someone when you don’t even support yourself,” Lala told the model.

Lala then went on to say she knew for a fact that James routinely cheats on Raquel and even claimed to have seen it happen right in front of her face. She then apologized for calling Lala dumb at Pride, but wondered what else she was supposed to call her when she continues to believe James’s lies.

“I’m not dumb, first of all. I just graduated with my degree,” Raquel responded to Lala.

The clip then cut to Lala’s interview segment where she pokes fun at Raquel for bringing up her college graduation.

“A lot of people graduate with their degree, Raquel,” Lala then responded, hinting that it didn’t mean anything.

The sneak peek ended shortly after, but as the Inquisitr previously reported, things take a turn for the worse. On last Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen showed a clip of tonight’s episode for Lala, who was a guest. In the clip, Raquel claims Lala is bent on bringing James down these days and that she has only befriended Logan Noh (James’s former friend) so they can talk negatively about the DJ.

After being accused of befriending Logan for the wrong reasons, Lala flips on Raquel calling her a “f***ing t**t,” and said they became friends because they bonded over the loss of Lala’s father. Then, in an interview segment, Raquel took things a little too far.

“She heard one thing she didn’t like and boom, she dropped the dad card,” the model said.

This understandably didn’t sit well with Lala, who will be more than happy to address the comment at the reunion.

To see more from Lala, James, Raquel, and the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Kristen Doute, watch when the show airs every Sunday night on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.