‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless, Shows Off Curves In See Through Dress

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas has a knack for giving her 8.2 million followers the sexy snaps they adore, and yesterday’s post was no exception. Pelas took to Instagram to share a pic of herself wearing a skimpy, tight tee shirt dress that showed off her body flawlessly.

The olive green frock had spaghetti straps that gave fans a view of her toned arms and sexy shoulders. The form-fitting dress clung to Pelas’ body and showed off her voluptuous curves, and since it was see-through, fans got veiled glimpse of what was beneath the dress. The model chose to forgo a bra for the shot and her entire body is visible through the dress, including her buxom breasts.

She playfully pulled up the dress a bit to show off her shapely thighs, gathering the dress at the tip of her hip and turning her body just so, giving fans a great shot of her chiseled abs.

Pelas wore her hair in loose curls spilling over her shoulders and down her back. She kept her makeup neutral, choosing to wear a light eyeshadow, bronzer to accent her flawless face, and a rose-colored lipstick that made her full lips pop.

The Glamour model has been busy posting sultry snaps this month. Just this week, Pelas took to Instagram yet again to share a photo of herself emerging from the water, dripping wet and wearing nothing but a soaking white tee shirt. The shirt bore the phrase “no bra club” across the chest, and Pelas took that phrase literally, showing off her ample chest, visible through the wet tee.

Earlier in the week, Pelas wowed fans with a sexy bedroom selfie, where the model laid comfortably on a bed surrounded by pillows. The close-up shot showed off Pelas’ voluminous cleavage, and she gave the camera a tempting pout.

According to a 2017 interview with Naluda Magazine, Pelas began her modeling career while she was a college student in Louisiana. The 27-year-old revealed that she would take pretty much any modeling job she could get to get her name out there, and how she spent her time at Louisiana State University focused on harnessing her athletic talents.

“I began modeling in my college years. I lived in Louisiana and I would take any cheesy modeling job I could. I’ve always been athletic but I think my junior year in college I took it to the next level. I started lifting weights, I took a class for 2 years at LSU on aerial silks, I even taught aerial yoga for a while,” the Maxim model revealed.