Newlyweds Emily VanCamp And Josh Bowman Share A Kiss While Honeymooning In Miami

On Saturday, December 15, former Revenge co-stars turn real-life couple Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in the Bahamas, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Since the pair’s tropical nuptials, the newlyweds have been spotted out and about in Miami during their honeymoon, according to a report from Just Jared Jr.

The report from Just Jared includes a stream of photos of the couple engaging in a bit of retail therapy, walking their dog, and even sharing a sweet kiss in front of a local store. After shopping, the couple decided to spend some time in the pool to cool off, and later, Bowman was spotted showing off his toned arms in a tank top as he walked the couple’s dog along the beach.

While the couple has been fairly private about their relationship, VanCamp shared news of Bowman’s proposal last year, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself using both hands to hide her face while offering followers a perfect shot of her new rock.

“He did good,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

VanCamp has also shared a few gorgeous black and white shots from the couple’s wedding. In the first photo shared, the couple appears to be walking down the street with a band behind them. VanCamp is holding the train of her wedding dress in one hand and grasping her husband’s hand with the other. In another photo, the couple was photographed in a celebratory pose as they exited the church.

VanCamp used the caption of the photo to thank family and friends who showed up to celebrate with the couple.

VanCamp and Bowman first crossed paths on the hit ABC drama Revenge in 2011. VanCamp played Emily Thorne, a woman on a mission to destroy the people who framed her father, while Bowman played Daniel Grayson, the son of Emily’s greatest enemy. Emily decides to seduce Daniel as a part of her plan but soon falls in love with him. As their character’s love story began to develop on the show, the pair became a real-life couple. They began dating in 2012 and later announced their engagement in 2017.

After her role in Revenge, VanCamp reprised her role of Sharon Carter in the 2016 superhero movie Captain America: Civil War. She later returned to TV earlier this year in medical drama, The Resident, which is currently in its second season. Bowman has also appeared in a handful of television shows after his role on Revenge.