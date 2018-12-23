Watch Rayo Vallecano Vs Levante UD Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Sunday Match Live Online

A goal-fest could be on tap Sunday in Madrid when Levante UD, who's games have seen 57 total scored, travel to face relegation-battling Rayo Vallecano.

In a game that has the potential to produce a shower of goals, two of the three most shaky defensive teams in La Liga face off, with visitors Levante UD also ranking fourth in positive goal production, according to Sky Sports. In fact, 58 goals have been scored in league games featuring Levante. That’s the second-highest in the Spanish top flight, and Levante will bring their heavily attack-oriented approach to Madrid where they will face a desperate Rayo Vallecano, who sit two points from the bottom and six from safety, in a match that will live stream from Vallecas Football Ground.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Rayo Vallecano vs. Levante UD goal-scoring showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, December 23, at the 14,500-seat Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Puente de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 11 p.m. p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

Levante’s goals this season have been well-distributed, as 27-year-old striker Roger Martí (pictured below) leads the way with eight, though 31-year old midfielder José Luis Morales has five as well, per Soccerway stats — and 11 other players have also put the ball in the back of the net. The side has even recorded six goals from defenders.

That’s two more than overall scoring and league leaders Barcelona, who have four of their 48 goals from the back line, per Soccerway.

But while Levante has allowed 30 goals to score — to offset the 27 goals they have scored against opponents — Ray Vallecano’s defense has been slightly less impressive, allowing 31 goals. Only last-place SD Huesca had allowed more, per Sky Sports, with 34.

To watch a live stream of the Rayo Vallecano vs. Levante UD clash, go to

But stateside La Liga fans do have other options. Here’s how to watch La Liga Matchday 17 showdown stream live for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription.

Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Franjirrojos vs. Granotas match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Sunday match around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 17 match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of CD Leganés vs. Sevilla FC will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

Throughout much of Africa, the South Africa-based network Super Sport will offer the live stream. For a list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Rayo Vallecano vs. Levante UD, be sure to see the roster of providers at LiveSoccerTV.