‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Film Will Set Up New Crossover

Could this be the beginning of the Secret Invasion?

Warning: this article could contain potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There have been dozens, if not hundreds, of Avengers: Endgame theories circling the internet since the trailer debuted a few weeks ago. Most can be dismissed as they tend to be a little extreme, but others deserve a closer look. Comicbook has taken notice of one such theory which was posted by a Redditor yesterday.

The new theory revolves around Captain Marvel and how her character will single-handedly introduce a new crossover after The Avengers flicks are no more. Reddit user C_Kern is suggesting Secret Invasion will be the new crossover event for the MCU and the one upcoming Phase 4 films will lead up to. For those unfamiliar with Secret Invasion, it’s one of the biggest crossover storylines in all of Marvel comics.

The invasion refers to that of Earth when the Skrulls attempt to take over the planet. The alien shapeshifters can take the form of any being, and in the comics, they took over the identities of many superheroes.

C_Kern believes the end-credits scene of Captain Marvel will show the Skrulls taking on her identity and traveling to Earth to answer Nick Fury’s page. This would mean the Captain Marvel that fans see throughout Avengers: Endgame would not be Carol Danvers at all, but an imposter.

The theory then goes on to explain that Captain Marvel would aid the Avengers in defeating Thanos, and during the Endgame end-credits, the Skrull imitating Carol would reveal themselves to the audience and announce that the Invasion had begun.

“In Avengers 4, I believe we will see an injured “Captain Marvel” crash land to Earth in a Skrull pod. “Captain Marvel” gains the trust of the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. by helping to defeat Thanos and retrieve everyone in Soul World. So the battle we see has nothing to do with Skrulls. That’s where the post credit scene for Avengers 4 would come in, as we see “Captain Marvel” in an empty room smile, as her face morphs into a Skrull’s face and says, “Let the invasion begin.” So that’s my theory on how Marvel Studios will introduce us to a Secret Invasion movie, should they decide to go down that route,” part of the theory read.

Comicbook is noting, however, that it would be an injustice to the Captain Marvel character to have her second appearance in the MCU be a fraud, essentially. They do however believe that it would be a great introduction to the Invasion, which can really only be achieved through Captain Marvel.

To find out if this theory holds true, catch Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26, 2019.