Ingo Rademacher Quits ‘B&B’, Fans Want Him To Return To ‘GH’

After months of speculation, Ingo Rademacher has finally confirmed what many fans have thought to be true. The 37-year-old actor shared the news via his Instagram page that he would no longer be continuing with his Bold and the Beautiful contract. He said that he would be filming his last episodes in January.

“My Bold and Beautiful status. It is true what you are hearing and I think it’s time to set the record straight. I have decided to not continue with my contract on The Bold and The Beautiful and I’ll be finishing up my last episodes in January.

I want to thank Brad Bell (we’ve been communicating) the entire show and cast (truly awesome people) and also CBS for a fun year of playing Thorne.

We are parting on good terms and with the possibility of a return. We shall see what the new year brings.”

The veteran soap actor also clarified that he had been spending the last two months at his family home in Hawaii. He plans to continue spending time with his family and working on his property until he finishes taping on Bold and the Beautiful. The German-born actor made it clear that he was leaving the soap on good terms, and left the door open to working the CBS show again.

Although many fans were sad to see Thorne Forrester leaving Bold and the Beautiful, devout General Hospital fans were already talking about the possibility of him returning as fan-favorite Jasper “Jax” Jacks. Rademacher only played Thorne Forrester for one year, but he has played the role of Jax since 1996. According to IMDb, he played the role for 15 consecutive years. He still makes sporadic appearances on the show.

Fans seemed disappointed that Rademacher’s character was never involved in a front-and-center storyline. Although they loved Thorne and Katie (Heather Tom) as a couple, they were never given the air time to really shine. His followers viewed it as wasted talent, since they had seen what the actor was capable of in his General Hospital role.

Others felt that the time was ripe for Rademacher to return to General Hospital. They pointed out that Joss (Eden McCoy) really needs her dad right now, and that Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be up to his old tricks.

As far as Rademacher’s real life is concerned, take a peek at his Instagram account. He owns an activewear company, called Mahiku, with his wife, and they live an idyllic life with their sons. You can’t fault the man for living his dream.