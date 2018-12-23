’90 Day Fiance’ Star Fernanda Gets Emotional As She Apologizes To Beau Jonathan

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé is currently in its sixth season, and the relationship drama has been almost nonstop for the couples, particularly 19-year-old Fernanda and her 32-year-old beau Jonathan. In a short clip from this week’s upcoming episode, viewers are greeted by a tearful Fernanda reading an apology letter to Jonathan after a massive fight, according to a report from People.

Jonathan and Fernanda met in a club in Mexico while he was on vacation. The North Carolina native was enthralled by the gorgeous woman and decided to extend his stay in Mexico to spend more time with her. The couple dated long distance and eventually got engaged, but throughout the season, it appears Jonathan’s playboy past is a constant source of fuel for Fernanda’s jealousy.

In last week’s episode, Jonathan decides to grab a few drinks with friends, leaving Fernanda at home alone and ignoring her seemingly endless stream of incoming text messages and phone calls. When he arrives home, he finds Fernanda fuming and crying and the couple gets into a huge fight. By the end of the argument, Fernanda says she no longer wants to marry her then-fiancé and that she’s ready to go back to Mexico.

But it seems the blushing bride has seen the error of her ways. At the beginning of the clip, she explains that she penned a letter to Jonathan because she doesn’t want to “say the wrong things.”

“All the night, I was thinking about us and the reasons why we fight like that,” she begins. “I know every relationship has problems. I know all this is very hard for you, too, and I don’t want to give you the worst of me.”

"Apologizing doesn't mean you lost the fight. Because if he wins, I win." ????❤️ Tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/CMsnPTceQl — TLC Network (@TLC) December 21, 2018

“I want to say I’m sorry for my actions,” she continues, as Jonathan pulls her into a comforting embrace and plants a kiss on her cheek. “I know that way [of] showing you my feelings was wrong, but I just want you to see it from my perspective. I want to feel like I have you and I’m not alone in this. I love you, and I’m here because of you.”

Later, the 19-year-old shows her maturity by saying she has no issues being the bigger person and apologizing first after fighting with the people she loves.

“Sometimes I need to be the first person to say sorry,” she says. “I think that sometimes, apologizing doesn’t mean that you lost the fight. Because he wins, I win.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.