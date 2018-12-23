‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Thora Birch Is Now A Married Woman

Thora Birch, most famous for her childhood role as Dani Dennison in the widely popular ’90s Halloween film Hocus Pocus, got married this weekend to her long-time boyfriend.

The once child star shocked her fans Friday when she announced her unexpected nuptials via her Twitter account. Thora shared a photo of herself and her now husband in a post that read, “It’s done! I’m a married woman now. This is not the official photo but it’s my thank you to all my fans for their positive energy! I felt it every second!”

In her announcement post, Thora’s unofficial wedding picture featured her and her new spouse standing in a large open space of what appears to be a courthouse, wearing a simple yet flattering black dress and coat that she opted to accessorize with a white veil. She complemented her wedding ensemble with a pair of navy printed heels.

With a whimsical pose, the happy actress placed her wedding ring on his chest as she put both it and her new husband on display.

Prior to posting her official announcement, Birch, only moments before, posted a picture of her wedding bouquet that was a simple arrangement of white roses and accent greenery. The image was shared with the caption “What the hell are These?!?!”

In response to the news, Vinessa Shaw, Birch’s former co-star from Hocus Pocus posted a congratulations message on Instagram where she posted Birch’s photo from Twitter.

“So proud of my lil’ sis Thora! You’re all grown up! Congratulations! So proud of you both! Here’s to the deepening of your love every year that goes by,” her former co-star penned in her Instagram post.

Unsurprisingly, Shaw’s 27,000 Instagram followers quickly showered the photo with congratulations as he accumulated just shy of 4,000 likes.

Birch, who is now 36-years-old, is best known for childhood her role in Hocus Pocus, which was released back in 1993. The movie also starred several big-name actresses including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy who played the famous Sanderson sisters.

The film recently saw its 25th anniversary. Much of the cast, including Birch and Shaw, reunited to celebrate the milestone of the classic millennial favorite.

For anyone who hasn’t seen Hocus Pocus, the movie revolves around the long dead Sanderson sisters, a family of three witches who have been dead nearly 300 years. The movie has become somewhat of a staple in the fall season with many even watching yearly as a family tradition. Despite being nearly three decades old, the movie still has a huge fan base that frequently begs for a revival or sequel to be released.