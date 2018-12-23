Obamas’ Younger Daughter Sasha Secretly Just Revealed Where She’s Going To College

She is not going where Malia went.

It is only natural that a lot of media attention will now be focused on the Obama daughters. While they were in the White House, Malia and Sasha Obama were still kids coming to terms with the powerful identities of their parents, but now the two daughters are all grown up, and likely to forge their own identities. We have already seen Malia featuring in a music video at Harvard, where she is now in her second year. Her affinity for culture and films are well-known, and it is possible we will see the older Obama daughter in Hollywood sooner rather than later.

But so much is not known about Sasha, who has largely remained in her sister’s shadow. As reported by Celebrity Insider, however, we now seem to know where Sasha Obama is planning to complete her higher studies. The youngest Obama reportedly updated her Instagram profile, which is private, with a picture of a football stadium known as “The Big House” and tagged the University of Michigan. This most likely was Sasha’s way of celebrating her acceptance to the Ann Arbor school.

Sasha also added another photo where she can be seen hanging out with a couple of her friends. “So proud to say I’m going to college with my sisters,” she captioned the image. Sasha’s friends were understandably over the moon.

“We would gladly welcome her here in Michigan if it’s true,” wrote a commenter, before bashing those who were spraying the teenager’s Instagram page with vitriolic comments relating to her race.

“I just don’t see why there has to be so much ignorance and hate, every culture has its beauty. I don’t understand why people make ignorant comments. Honestly, some just need to live by the saying, ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say anything.'”

Since the Obamas moved out of the White House, the power couple has divided their time between political commitments and the founding of newer avenues, which includes their decision to start their own Netflix production company. The Obamas are expected to produce shows next year.

In an appearance on the Tonight Show this week, Michelle Obama said that the safety of their teenage daughters was one of the primary motivating factors which helped Barack Obama run and win a second time.

“I’ve always said, as quiet as kept, the second term of the presidency was really fueled by Barack’s desire to keep them with their agents into their teen years,” she said.

The Obamas are now seeing their children reach adulthood and finally go out in the open world. We wish both Malia and Sasha all the best in their future endeavors.