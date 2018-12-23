Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Santa Photo Fails As Fans Focus on Her Bizarre Pose With Creepy St. Nick

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has fans in a frenzy after she posts a festive photo.

Kourtney Kardashian is raising some eyebrows with her latest Instagram pic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted what was intended to be a sultry snap as she posed in front of a Christmas tree with Santa Claus, but the 39-year-old reality star was trolled in the comments section of the post due to her confusing pose.

In the photo, Kourtney is wearing a glamorous cut-out fishtail gown with a grey-suited Santa by her side. In the caption, the mom of three rattles off her Christmas list in the vein of “Santa Baby,” telling her secret Santa, “So, I really love watches, and diamonds…a house on the beach?”

But Kardashian’s 71 million Instagram followers didn’t seem to care about her Christmas wish list. Instead, many of them demanded to know what happened to her legs in the photo. The way Kourtney is posed gives the illusion that she is standing on one leg or missing a body part.

Several baffled fans joked about Kourtney’s “missing” leg in her pose, with some accusing her of Photoshopping her bottom half. Others told the star that her dress didn’t fit her and didn’t look nice. But some fans pointed out that it was just the cut of the dress that made Kourtney’s bottom half appear so slim.

Other followers commented on the “creepy” Santa in the pic, with some joking that it must be Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, dressed in a Santa Claus suit.

You can see Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post below.

The Kar-Jenners are known for their sometimes confusing social media photos. In August, the bottom half of Kourtney Kardashian’s arm was virtually non-existent in an ill-fated Instagram photo from the clan’s Calvin Klein underwear and jeans shoot.

And as Insider notes, earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner had fans questioning “what is wrong with her feet” after she posed naked photos on Instagram. Instead of focusing on her sexy poses, followers zeroed in on Jenner’s “long toes” in the racy photo shoot taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also been accused of Photoshopping and over-filtering her pics on social media, but Khloe recently clapped back at haters who asked her what she would do if photo editing apps were gone forever.

“Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one’s life?” Khloe wrote, per E! News.“Our world is toxic enough as it is. It’s sad people care to criticize something like an editing app.”