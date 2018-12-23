Actress Debby Ryan And Twenty One Pilots Drummer Josh Dun Get Engaged, Share Adorable Picture Of The Proposal

The 'Insatiable' star got emotional as she accepted her longtime love's proposal.

Debby Ryan said yes! Sort of. The Insatiable star has revealed that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Josh Dun. The 25-year-old Netflix star shared pictures to Twitter which show the Twenty One Pilots drummer down on one knee with a diamond sparkler in hand. A subsequent photo shows Ryan in tears as she accepts her man’s proposal.

But Ryan revealed that her excitement got the best of her and she didn’t “technically” say yes when Dun popped the question, telling fans, “Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes.”

Josh Dun revealed the unique location of the proposal in an Instagram post, sharing with his followers, “I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby.”

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have been dating on and off since 2013. Earlier this year, the actress confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that she and the musician were in a committed relationship, revealing that they had grown immensely as individuals and as a couple over the past five years.

“I’m in love and very happy,” Ryan said in August. “We’ve evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met. It’s cool and special to have that support system and we are each other’s biggest fans.”

I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes pic.twitter.com/JyKoXAV0IJ — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 23, 2018

Next up will be the wedding planning, but, luckily, Debby Ryan has some experience in that department. In 2014, Ryan’s Disney Channel character, Jessie Prescott, was the first-ever major character on the network to throw a wedding. In a landmark move for the kid-friendly network, Jessie tied the knot with fiancé Brooks (Pierson Fode) in the episode “There Goes the Bride.” Ryan even helped pick out her character’s JLM Couture wedding dress, according to Yahoo TV, telling fans, “It’s modest, it’s sweet, it’s romantic, and it’s traditional. Working with the costume designer on this wedding dress has been a passion of mine.”

One year later, Debby Ryan was in another wedding, this time as a “best (wo)man” in her brother Chase Ryan’s wedding to Sarah Straw. Debby rocked a non-conventional look as she stood up for her brother on his big day, wearing a neutral-toned gray tux as part of the supersized wedding party in September 2015, per Bustle. The wedding appropriately took place at Disneyland at the height of Debby Ryan’s reign as a Disney Channel queen on Jessie.