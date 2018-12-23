Watch CD Leganés Vs Sevilla FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Sunday Match Live Online

Surprising Sevilla look to keep pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona when they travel to Madrid to face Leganés, who have lost only one game at home.

Surprising Sevilla, who finished seventh on the La Liga table last season and who have won the Spanish top flight crown only once, 72 years ago, can keep pressure on league leaders and defending champions Barcelona by taking all three points on Sunday, but they face a deceptively tough opponent in Club Deportivo Leganés, who despite sitting in 16th position just two points above the relegation zone, have been extremely difficult to beat at home, as FanSided reports. But they face one of their toughest tests against the Andalusian side, in a match that will live stream from the Butarque.

Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, December 23, at the 12,500-seat Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés, Community of Madrid, Spain.

Not only does Leganés have just one home defeat on their record this season, they also own a stunning victory over Barcelona there, 2-1, on September 26, per TSN — one of only three defeats Barca have suffered in their past 56 league matches.

Leganés also come into the match playing a hot hand, with only one defeat against three victories in their last nine matches, per Soccerway, a stretch that includes a 1-1 draw at home with current second-place club Atlético Madrid.

For Sevilla — who would move to three points behind Barcelona with a win — to avoid a similar giant-killing, they will need output from their strike pairing of French-born attacker Wissam Ben Yedder, who has seven goals this season, and 23-year-old rising Portuguese star Andre Silva, who has tallied eight in the league while on loan from Italian giants AC Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.

Andre Silva of Sevilla has scored eight goals for the club while on loan from Italian side AC Milan. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

