NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Reflect On Recent Miscarriage And Decision To Try IVF

Kyle and Samantha Busch share how they were able to get through the loss of their unborn daughter to miscarriage.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, thought this was going to be one of the most exciting holiday seasons yet. The couple has one son, 3-year-old Brexton Locke, and were ecstatic to find out that they would soon be having a second child. The Buschs had long hoped for another child, but had struggled to get pregnant. It was through fertility treatments that Samantha was able to conceive a little girl, according to People.

Samantha could hardly contain her excitement, joyfully sharing the news to fans on social media. She even prepared holiday cards with young Brexton proudly sporting a big brother T-shirt. The card was going to be a sweet way to share the joyful news of the pregnancy with family and friends. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Just a little over a week after announcing she was pregnant, Samantha began to experience unusual bleeding. Immediately recognizing something was wrong, she called for her husband. The couple rushed to the hospital where doctors conducted an ultrasound. At first, things seemed hopeful.

“She was still there,” Samantha said. “My cervix was closed, which was a huge positive, and our numbers were okay.”

However, the next day doctors confirmed Samantha’s worst fears: she had lost the baby. Unable to share the heartbreaking news with friends and family yet, the couple decided to keep their loss to themselves at first.

“It was really tough because we walked the red carpet that night and kept on having people congratulate us about the baby,” Busch said. “We just faked a smile and said thanks.”

After having time to process the turn of events, Samantha recorded a heart wrenching video message where she informed friends and family of her miscarriage. She was overwhelmed by the flood of support she received from friends and strangers alike. Through social media, hundreds offered her comfort and many others shared their own painful experiences with losing a child. Although the couple says they need more time to grieve, they still hope to one day try getting pregnant again through fertilization treatments. Samantha says she has taken the loss as a personal failure and is still trying to learn how to stop blaming herself for the miscarriage that was out of her control.

The couple has leaned on one another and their faith to get through this difficult time.

“All of this certainly tests your faith,” Busch said. “There is just this endless list of questions as to [the] whys and hows. Inside, you know things happen for a reason, but it’s so hard.”