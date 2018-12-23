Jack Osbourne & Lisa Stelly Finalize Divorce, Per ‘The Blast’

Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star Jack Osbourne will soon be officially divorced from Lisa Stelly. The couple wed on October 7, 2012, and announced almost six years later, on May 18, that they were splitting up.

According to the Blast, the former couple agreed on settlement terms regarding both spousal and child support, and custody of their three daughters: 6-year-old Pearl Clementine, 3-year-old Andy Rose, and 10-month-old Minnie Theodora.

Celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser is said to have handled the case, and the official paperwork has reportedly been filed with the Los Angeles, California, court system.

Those with insider knowledge told the Blast that Osbourne and Stelly will share joint custody of the girls, and that he will be paying a “very large” amount of money in child support.

In September, the soon-to-be exes divvied up their properties, according to court documents obtained by the Blast for an article written at that time.

Osbourne is said to have transferred the deed of their Sherman Oaks, California, home over to Stelly. The 2,972-square-foot house — which has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms — was purchased for $1,875,000.

In turn, the Fancy Sprinkles founder transferred the deed of their Studio City, California, home over to the Season 17 Dancing With the Stars competitor. The 5,614-square-foot mansion — which has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms — was purchased in 2014 for $3,200,000.

Stelly was the one to initiate the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for the separation. The timing came as a shock to fans of the only son of rock star Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, as he had just welcomed his third child with with his wife in February.

“First and foremost, we absolutely still love each other,” Osbourne and Stelly wrote in a joint statement posted on Instagram on May 18.

“Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together… We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends.”

The two have, so far, held true to their words as they have been seen getting along together since then. Stelly attended Osbourne’s 33rd birthday dinner in November and then celebrated Thanksgiving with his parents and sister, Kelly Osbourne, later that same month.

However, there was an incident over the summer — reported by TMZ — in which Osbourne allegedly punched Stelly’s boyfriend at the time, actor and model Michael Gabel, when he tried to intervene during one of their arguments.