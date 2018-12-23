The embattled Charleston businessman is still being held at the local county detention center.

J.D. Madison looks rough in his latest mugshot from the Charleston County Detention Center where he is currently being held after his arrest on a warrant for the charge of check violation. The former friend of the Southern Charm cast is being held overnight.

TMZ says not much is known about the current charges against the former Charleston restauranteur, who appeared on every season of the hit Bravo show, Southern Charm. Madison has struggled with legal problems over the course of 2018, ranging from eviction from his business location to foreclosure proceedings on his home.

Matters got worse for Madison when, like fellow cast member Thomas Ravenel, he was accused of sexual assault this summer.

Earlier this month in Charleston County, a judge decided against J.D. Madison, his wife, Elizabeth, and their business entity, Sermets Downtown, and ordered them to pay $176,632 to a former business partner, Cinder Creek Partners.

When last Southern Charm fans saw J.D. Madison and his then-estranged wife Elizabeth, the two had come separately to a white tie holiday party thrown by cast matriarch, Patricia Altschul. J.D. entered the Charleston Hibernian Hall wearing a full-length fur coat and made a few snarky comments to Elizabeth about her evening attire.

But after the season wrapped, social media posts indicated that J.D. and Elizabeth Madison were no longer separated, as they had alleged to be during the sixth season of the show.

Elizabeth Madison posted on social media that she was disappointed in the way the female Southern Charm cast members were treating J.D. after they heard rumors that he was unfaithful to her and partying hard.

Madison ranted against cast member Naomie Olindo, who had an altercation with J.D. at a cast party.

“This season, after just watching the first two episodes, my jaw hit the floor. For J.D. to be attacked like that is not acceptable. It was an unprovoked attack at a very inappropriate place. Naomie took some things I had shared with her in private and mixed them with lies, rumors, and her own personal judgments to cast J.D. in a negative light. It was so hurtful — and J.D. has only treated those girls with respect and kindness. It isn’t in his nature to be mean or cruel to others.”

Neither J.D., nor Elizabeth Madison appeared during any part of the Southern Charm reunion which was filmed in New York early this summer. Former cast member Thomas Ravenel was also asked to stay away due to his continuing legal problems.