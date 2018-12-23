Christina El Moussa & Ant Anstead Get Married During Secret Wedding

Christina El Moussa got married on Saturday in a secret surprise wedding at her Newport Beach Home.

The 35-year-old Flip or Flop star said, “I Do” to her boyfriend and host of Velocity networks Wheeler Dealers, Ant Anstead. The pair said their vows in a beautifully themed Winter Wonderland ceremony that took place at the couple’s home in Newport Beach, California.

According to People Magazine, the wedding plans were kept secret and strictly confidential. The wedding ceremony was kept so far under wraps even the guests didn’t know they were attending a wedding.

This past Saturday, the couple invited 70 guests, both family and friends to their home. The couple told their guests they were boarding a chartered bus to take them all to watch the Newport Christmas Boat Parade.

Instead, guests were ushered into a lavish, yet impromptu wedding set up in the couple’s front yard.

Christina and Ant started dating in October of 2017 and married after just over a year together. Both parents, the couple felt that it was very important that their children be included in the ceremony. The marriage has now created a family of six with each of them bringing in two children from previous relationships.

Speaking exclusively to People Magazine Anstead talked about the mixed family.

“We wanted to make it about the kids. It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

Anstead brings with him his 15-year-old daughter, Amelie, and 12-year-old son, Archie. El Moussa also brings one son and one daughter, three-year-old Brayden and 12-year-old Taylor from her previous marriage with Tarek.

The couple were going for an intimate style ceremony that gave off the feel of rustic romance. The bride was photographed wearing an intricate lace design gown from Ines Di Santo. The dress was a fitted mermaid style gown with train and included some lace detailing on the full length sleeves.

El Moussa and Anstead both say that they could not have kept the wedding plans a secret had it not been for Christina’s friend (and publicist) Cassie Zebisch.

“She pulled it off. She met with the vendors, she set up the catering. I wanted a Maestros theme, like a nice steakhouse. She did it all!” Christina added.

The new bride does have plans to ditch El Moussa and adopt her husband’s last name in the near future becoming Christina Anstead.

“It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Christina Anstead. We couldn’t be any happier!” she exclaimed to People Magazine.