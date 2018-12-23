’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Steven And Olga Are Asking Fans For Money Via GoFundMe

Steven And Olga from the hit TLC reality series, 90 Day Fiance, are asking fans of the show for money to take care of their child, according to a report from Us Weekly. The couple, who can be seen on the current season of the show, recently launched a GoFundMe page and have requested donations to assist them in paying bills and covering child expenses.

Steven And Olga are this season’s youngest couple. When 20-year-old American-born Steven met 20-year-old Russian beauty Olga on a beach in Maryland, the connection was instant. The two were inseparable for almost six weeks and Olga soon realized she was pregnant. The young couple got engaged in the hopes of relocating Olga to the United States and becoming a family, but it seems things are harder than they thought it would be. Steven is now having a difficult time supporting his family and is seeking to raise $15,000.

“Drastic times call for drastic measures,” Steven wrote on the GoFundMe page.

He then went on to explain his plight.

“Trying my hardest to get my life on the right track and I feel as if I’m doing a great job. But we face certain hardships; Olga will be unable to work for an extensive period of time, as for myself I just landed a job opportunity as a Fire Sprinkler Installer (Apprenticeship Program) the training is 4 years long. Starting out at $16 an hour isn’t the best but in the long run it’ll do us okay, I’ll get a raise every 6 months depending or how hard I work at this job (Monday – Friday 7am – 5pm),” he continued.

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year. As documented on the show, Olga’s K-1 visa application was delayed so Steven ended up flying to Russia to be by her side while she gave birth. After the birth of their son, the couple had quite a bit of drama when Steven began to feel totally unappreciated, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Steven eventually returned to the United States and Olga and the baby later joined him. It’s unclear exactly when the couple tied the knot.

This isn’t the first time a cast member of 90 Day Fiance has tried to raise money online. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the folks who’ve appeared on the show aren’t getting paid as much as many would assume. A report from Radar Online revealed that only the Americans involved in the show are actually paid for their appearances and the salary is estimated to be about $1,000 per episode and $2,500 for the reunion show that follows the season finale.

“I’m not asking for a lot, in a matter of fact I feel ashamed having to make this campaign but I must do what is best to support my family,” Steven wrote.

So far the couple’s GoFundMe page has raised $2,645.