Quick Injection Promises To Eliminate Fat Deposits And Replace Liposuction

Plastic surgeons describe the process, effects, and benefits.

New Beauty recently reported that a new cosmetic injection that works to rid the body of unwanted fat deposits exists and may be a new and viable alternative to surgical fat removal procedures such as liposuction.

Various plastic surgeons have weighed in on this injection, explaining the history behind it, because although new in widespread fat dissolving, this injection has actually been around for some time now but used for another purpose. One such plastic surgeon from Huntington, New York, David J. Pincus, MD., explained that the “therapy” was initially developed to help minimize bumps and irregularities under the skin after liposuction. This injection dissolved these irregularities, and now its use is basically being expanded to a bigger playing field.

“Carbon dioxide, the invisible, odorless gas that is part of the air we breathe, is injected just under the surface of the skin using a fine needle. According to many studies, it diffuses into the surrounding tissues and causes blood vessels to dilate. Wider vessels mean a stronger blood supply, which brings a rush of oxygen and nutrients to the treated area. Evidence shows the carbon dioxide kills fat cells by causing them to distend, the extra oxygen eliminates fluid buildup between cells, and the skin is stimulated to produce more collagen.”

New statistics on plastic surgery from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) show that growth in cosmetic procedures over the last year is quite a lot. Annual data shows that there were 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States alone last year, which was a two percent increase from the year 2016. Liposuction is the second most performed plastic surgery procedure in the United States, with close to 300,000 procedures performed yearly. Breast augmentation was No. 1. Other body sculpting procedures and more non-invasive fat removal procedures are also seeing a big boom. Many people are now opting for this, thanks to less downtime and less surgical risks.

According to Dr. Pincus, this injection makes it so that fewer fat cells exist, creating firmer and younger looking skin. He also notes that “each injection feels like a strong sting…similar level of pain to electrolysis.”

Another doctor, Washington, D.C. dermatologist Farhaad Riyaz, MD., stated that the procedure is actually “more commonly performed in central America and is rarely performed here in the States.”