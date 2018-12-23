Sara Sampaio Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Crop Top On Instagram

Well-known photographer, Gilles Bensimon, shared a photo of Sara Sampaio on Instagram. The model went braless in an unbuttoned crop top, as she sat on some sort of structure at the beach. The photo was taken on a cloudy day, which gave the image a moody and dramatic vibe. Sara stood out in the photo, wearing a bright white crop top and high-waisted silver pants. The pants were cropped and paired with what looks like silver Birkenstocks. Sampaio accessorized with several long necklaces with charms, and wore her hair down and slicked back. The ocean was visible in the backdrop, while Gilles simply captioned the photo with all of the people involved in the shoot, including Elle UK.

Meanwhile, Sara is also sharing some of her recent work on Instagram. The latest update was a copy of the cover of Issue, where she posed in an extravagantly detailed gold dress with giant shoulder accents. Plus, the model was featured on the cover of Paper Magazine, which did a photoshoot based on recreating the poster for the movie Death Becomes Her which they titled Death Became Them.

But between all of that, Sara’s taken the time to share a simple selfie also. It looked like the model was makeup-free or wearing very minimal makeup, as she wore her hair down and sported a black bra.

The model’s Instagram Stories also gave fans a sneak peek into her life, with her oldest Story featuring her struggling from jet lag. The selfie video looked like it was taken in the dark, as she laid her head on her right hand. It was captioned, “Jet lag is real,” as she made a sad face.

In the past, the Victoria’s Secret model opened up to Porter about her boundaries when it comes to modeling.

“I’m fine with nudity. I have done nudity in the past, but I don’t do nudity for men’s magazines. I can suggest nudity, but I don’t want to show my boobs to a men’s magazine.”

Sampaio was referring to a French magazine, Lui, that published photos of her partially nude without her express permission. The magazine reportedly told Sara “they’d only use the shot from [her] neck up,” but that was obviously not the case. That situation left the model feeling “violated. So what, now every time I’m on a set, do I have to delete the photos to make sure nobody uses them?”

It sounds like the rest of Sara’s experiences have been mainly positive with other publications, so hopefully, she doesn’t have to deal with something like she did with Lui ever again.