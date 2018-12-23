Selena Gomez Spotted Looking Healthy And Happy As She Takes A Hike In Los Angeles

Selena Gomez looked to be in good spirits as she was recently spotted hiking with a friend in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reports. Based on photos and videos from the walk, Gomez spent some time with a friend and even encountered some fans as she enjoyed the outdoors. One man even snagged a hug from the “Back To You” singer.

For her recent hike, Gomez kept it casual in a cropped black hood and a pair of striped leggings. She accessorized her athleisure outfit with a pair of sunglasses.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a couple of days ago, Gomez made her first public appearance since she checked herself into a rehab facility because of concerns about her mental health. According to People Magazine, she had a panic attack at a hospital where she was being treated for another health issue. Weeks before her stint in rehab, Gomez announced that she was taking a social media hiatus.

She had to be hospitalized twice in October because she had a low white blood cell count. This sometimes happens to people who have had a kidney transplant, a procedure that Gomez went through in 2017 thanks to an organ donation from her best friend, Francia Raisa. Gomez has lupus and the condition damaged her kidneys, triggering the need for the lifesaving operation. Lupus is a condition which causes the immune system to attack the body’s organs.

An insider told People that the former Disney star’s health has improved significantly.

“She’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” the source said. “She’s spending time with friends and family.”

Gomez reportedly received a treatment called dialectical behavior therapy which seeks to transform a patient’s thinking patterns to change their behavior.

This isn’t the first time that Selena Gomez has taken a break from her life in the spotlight because of her mental health struggles. She has also been open about her experiences with depression and anxiety in the past. In an interview published in the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Gomez said that she feels she’ll have to deal with these issues for the rest of her life.

“There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else,” she said.