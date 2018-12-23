Howie Mandel’s First Stand-Up Comedy Special In 20 Years To Air On Showtime In January

It seems like Howie Mandel is the hardest working man in showbiz these days. He has served as a judge on NBC’s popular competition show, America’s Got Talent, for the past nine seasons and will also be judging the show’s spinoff program, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, starting on January 7. He has returned to hosting the game show, Deal or No Deal, which was recently rebooted for CNBC, and he still tours North America regularly as a stand-up comedian. Now Mandel has landed a deal with Showtime for his first solo comedy special in 20 years.

The title of the January special is quite the mouthful: Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. It will feature one of the veteran comic’s performances from his newly opened comedy venue in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to a Showtime press release published on the Futon Critic website, the TV special will feature Mandel telling funny tales about his 40-year marriage, life, and career all while “making the mundane hilarious.”

“Mandel’s buoyant presence embraces the old and welcomes the new with his return to the comedy special arena,” stated the premium cable network.

Showtime

The program is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who has a long history working as a director and executive producer on numerous comedy specials for comics such as Aziz Ansari, Dane Cook, Sinbad, Whitney Cummings, and Jim Gaffigan.

Watch the funny trailer for Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club below.

Mandel has been making people laugh out loud for the last 40 years. In addition to performing comedy, judging, and hosting, the 63-year-old from Toronto, Canada, is known for acting in shows such as St. Elsewhere, a medical drama that aired on NBC from 1982 to 1988. The funny man has also provided the voice of classic film and television characters, including Gizmo in the 1984 movie Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and Animal, Skeeter, and Bunsen Honeydew during the first season of the original Muppet Babies cartoon in the 1980s.

The bald entertainer even created his own animated series, Bobby’s World, which ran for eight seasons, from 1991 to 1998, on Fox. He voiced the title character, Bobby Generic, a little boy with a huge imagination, and also Bobby’s father, Howard Generic.

Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club will premiere on Showtime on Friday, January 18, at 10 p.m.