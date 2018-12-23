Michelle Williams Set To Play Diana Ross In Upcoming Biopic

Singer Michelle Williams has been tapped to play Diana Ross in the upcoming BET biopic, American Soul, according to a report from Just Jared Jr. The series will be focused on the life and career of Soul Train creator Don Cornelius and will showcase a young Diana Ross in the 1970s as she navigates her new-found fame and all the decisions that come with it, including whether or not to make an appearance on the legendary dance show.

The cast is made up of several other huge names in the entertainment industry, including Bobby Brown, who will play soul singer Rufus Thomas; Gabrielle Dennis, who will take on the role of Tina Turner; McKinley Freeman, who will be playing Ike Turner; and K. Michelle as Martha Reeves. Grammy Award-nominated singer Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Christopher Jefferson, and Jelani Winston are also part of the cast, according to a report from Deadline.

The series was created by Devon Greggory and Jonathan Prince, who also penned the pilot and will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

While Williams has previously been seen a handful in minor television roles, including appearances on Half & Half and Raven’s Home, this will mark the singer’s biggest TV role to date. Williams has also starred in several Broadway and West End musical productions, including Aida, The Color Purple, and Chicago.

The biopic will serve as a mini Destiny’s Child reunion as Williams’s friend and former band member, Kelly Rowland, will also be a part of the television series. Rowland will be playing Gladys Knight in a multi-episode arc.

Williams confirmed her role with a tweet.

Williams made headlines recently after she announced her recent split from fiance Chad Johnson, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. She also released a new single on the same day. The track is titled “Fearless,” and the star seems to be taking inspiration from her own words.

“I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry,” Williams wrote in a now-deleted post.

The singer has also recently opened up about her struggle with depression, according to a report from ABC News.

“I’m identifying it…I just didn’t do enough…so for months, I was slipping and slipping and slipping [and] before you knew it I was at the bottom of the pit looking up like, ‘Am I really here again?’ And I suffered by myself. I didn’t want to tell anybody,” she explained.

Fortunately, it seems things are getting better for the singer.

American Soul will premiere on BET on February 5.