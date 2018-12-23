‘Glass’ Is Not The Movie Trailers Make It Out To Be, According To M Night Shyamalan

Before being dethroned by Stephen King’s IT in 2017, M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 Bruce Willis-led The Sixth Sense was the highest grossing horror film of all time. Since 1999, Shyamalan has released a number of highly successful films, including Unbreakable, Signs, The Visit, and Split.

Split ended on a note that revealed to film audiences that it existed in the same universe as Shyamalan’s subtle and minimalist super hero movie, Unbreakable. Glass, the official sequel to both Unbreakable and Split, is set to be released on January 18. However, according to a report from Cinemablend, Glass is not quite the movie the recent trailers have been making it out to be.

While the trailers seem to depict a super hero movie with aspects of the science fiction, thriller, and action genres intertwined, M. Night Shyamalan says he doesn’t want to spoil anything, but urges audiences to keep their expectations in check when going to see Glass next month.

In an interview with Den of Geek, after being asked about whether or not Glass exists within any other universes, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shyamalan responded curiously by stating that some of the references contained in the movie are far from what anyone is expecting.

“I don’t want to spoil anything for you, but there’s a lot of references to the movie that it knows you think it’s going to be. It’s very aware of that, and it will tell you that, and then it becomes this other thing. “It’s pretty meta! It feels like we’re somewhat commenting on the 18 years that has come before us. I don’t want to ruin it, but there’s a couple of little wonderful things you can find in there. How different do you think the film would have been if you’d made it in the early 2000s? I wouldn’t have done this meta stuff. And I think it would have been more straightforward.”

Shyamalan’s movies are generally associated with major plot twists that viewers never see coming. His vague statements about the upcoming Glass only lend further credence to the already likely possibility that Glass will continue the trend of M. Night Shyamalan’s films defying audience expectations.

Shyamalan’s last movie, Split, was a major box office success, pulling in more than $258 million. Critics and fans generally appreciated the movie as well, with 76 percent of movie critics giving the film a positive review, and 79 percent of fans stating they enjoyed the movie.