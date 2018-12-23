CNN host Don Lemon suggested on Friday that Ann Coulter and conservative media could be responsible for the government shutdown, the Washington Examiner reports.

Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and other right-wing and conservative media figures, as well as networks like Fox News, are responsible for the government shutdown because they effectively control President Donald Trump, according to Don Lemon. Trump is now blaming the Democratic Party for the shutdown, after initially bowing down to pressure. Vocal opposition from right-wing media made him change his mind again, the host’s theory suggests.

“Republican leaders in Congress thought they had a deal with the president to let everyone go home for the holidays and keep the government funded through February. That’s until Trump apparently got spooked by Ann Coulter and the outrage of right-wing media and blew up his own administration’s deal.”

Although Lemon’s theory is evidently designed to poke fun at Donald Trump, there is at least some truth to it, according to research. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, multiple analyses have shown that Donald Trump, not only takes cues from right-wing media and repeats conservative talking points but also live-tweets Fox News coverage, sometimes in verbatim.

Some reports have found that Trump and conservative media like Fox News appear to be stuck in a “feedback loop” of sorts, with the two parties seemingly coordinating. Apart from becoming an influential force in the Trump White House by supplying the president with information and — to an extent — shaping policy, conservative media has made a tangible impact: a number of former Fox News employees has joined the administration.

"President Ann Coulter": Don Lemon blames conservative media for shutdown https://t.co/n2thd2NOvC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 22, 2018

According to Don Lemon, the driving force between the government shutdown is conservative author Ann Coulter. In a column, Coulter called Trump a “gigantic douchebag” for failing to make progress on the border wall, according to the New York Times.

“Ann Coulter? Is Ann Coulter running the federal government? President Coulter. Hmm. Has a ring to it.”

Other conservative and right-wing media figures have come out in opposition to Trump’s willingness to compromise on the issue of the border wall, one of his key campaign promises, the Washington Examiner notes. This prompted Don Lemon to ridicule Fox & Friends, Sean Hannity, and Rush Limbaugh, popular conservative voices thought to have influenced Donald Trump’s decision to shut the government down.

“‘Fox & Friends’? President ‘Fox & Friends’. President Rush Limbaugh? Their comments were enough to get Trump to retreat to his original position, and now he’s trying to blame the Democrats,” Lemon said.