2018 Christmas Hours: What Hours Are Stores And Restaurants Open On Christmas Day And Night? Are Banks Open?

If you absolutely have to go out on the holiday, not everything is going to be open for business.

Most everyone wants to be at home on Christmas Day and celebrate the holiday with their family, but sometimes, you just need to go out. You should be there opening gifts or having some great food or sharing stories with loved ones, but that isn’t always possible. There are times you need to head out to the store to get one, two, or 15 different things and here are the hours you need to know for stores, pharmacies, banks, restaurants, and more.

As reported by the Inquisitr, there will be a greater number of stores and restaurants open on Christmas Eve 2018, but the holiday itself will see far fewer. Most of the time, people will get everything they need to do done before December 25, but things are forgotten and problems do come about without notice.

If you end up needing to go to the store or want to find somewhere to eat on Christmas day, you will need to call ahead before heading out. The majority of locations are closed or will have drastically reduced hours. Locations in different areas will also have varying hours which means you need to make sure that the one near you is open and operating.

Almost every single retailer will open starting on December 26, 2018, as that is when the numerous “Day After Christmas” sales begin. For now, though, it’s time to look at what stores will be open on the holiday this week.

Once more, make sure to call ahead before just heading out and thinking that everywhere will be open. They won’t be.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Stores open on Christmas 2018

More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving day and Christmas Eve and that means many are going to be closed on Christmas too. You will find many convenience stores open and places like Rite Aid or CVS will be open, but their pharmacies may be closed on Tuesday.

Here is a list of other stores you’ll be able to find open on December 25, but don’t go expecting regular hours.

CVS

Family Dollar

Rite Aid

Safeway

Sheetz

Speedway

Walgreens

Wawa

7-Eleven

Don’t expect places like Target, Macy’s, Dillard’s, or even Walmart to be open on Christmas day as they won’t be. Walmart is usually open on other holidays, but it will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on December 25, 2018.

Virtually all chain groceries will be closed on Christmas, but you may end up finding some mom and pop locations with hours. Some Albertsons locations will be open, but hours may be very limited.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Restaurants open on Christmas 2018

Most Starbucks locations will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but the majority of stores will have hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Christmas day, according to Country Living. Here are other locations open on the actual holiday, but regular hours may be reduced.

Applebee’s

Baskin-Robbins (Closing early)

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Denny’s

Dominos

Dunkin’ Donuts (Some locations open)

Golden Corral

Huddle House

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Luby’s Cafeteria

McDonald’s

Old

Panda Express

Perkins

Pizza Hut

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Shoney’s (Not all locations)

Sizzler

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks Coffee (Not all locations will open)

Subway

Village Inn

Waffle House

Are banks open on Christmas day 2018?

Christmas in 2018 will fall on a Tuesday, but don’t think that you can head out to the bank and do some business. As reported by the Holiday Schedule, banks do observe Christmas as a national holiday and will be closed.

There will also be no mail delivery or operation by UPS and FedEx on Tuesday.

Christmas day 2018 is going to bring about extremely limited availability at stores and restaurants and virtually everywhere. Numerous locations are closed completely that day, but some places will be open with reduced hours in case you need to shop or get something to eat. Just make sure to call ahead to local stores or restaurants if you absolutely must head out after Santa Claus visits.