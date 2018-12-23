2018 Christmas Hours: What Hours Are Stores And Restaurants Open On Christmas Eve?

Last-minute shoppers will need to know where they can buy things and get a meal on the run.

Christmas is just a couple of days away and that most certainly doesn’t mean that everyone has their shopping done and all their gifts purchased. This is usually about the time that panic sets in and when everyone realizes just what they don’t have done. Many retailers and restaurants are extending their hours to help out the last-minute shoppers and those willing to spend a little extra money on Christmas Eve 2018.

This is actually the moment in the holiday shopping season that purchasing your gifts online may not work to your advantage. Sure, it’s possible to get some gifts sent to your house before Christmas day on Tuesday, but shipping could end up costing you as much as three times the amount of the item itself.

That being said, it’s going to require you to drive out to the brick-and-mortar locations of your favorite stores for any last-minute items. Eventually, stores are going to close and that time will come at some point on Christmas Eve, so, you’ll need to get there ahead of time.

Please note that many stores/retailers and restaurants may not have the same Christmas Eve 2018 hours at all locations. Always make sure to call ahead to your nearest store to make sure what time they are open until or if they’re even open at all.

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Retailers and Pharmacies

As reported by Time, more than 20 stores have extended hours this weekend and on Christmas Eve. Here are the hours for the major stores and retailers you may need to visit on Monday, December 24, 2018.

Academy Sports: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Apple: Closing at 5 or 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath, & Beyond: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Belk: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale’s: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CVS: Regular hours for most locations but pharmacy hours may be less

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dillard’s: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dollar General: All stores to close at 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DSW: 9 – 6 p.m.

Dunham’s Sports: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fry’s Electronics: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Guitar Center: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Joann Stores: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Home Goods: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kmart: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open through 6 p.m. and have been open 24 hours for days

Lord & Taylor: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lowe’s: All stores close at 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack: Hours will vary per location

Office Depot: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours will vary per location

Petco: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PetSmart: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rite Aid: Stores closing at 7 p.m.

Ross: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sears: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sierra Trading Post: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stage Stores: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Staples: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stein Mart: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Ulta: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Until midnight for most locations but pharmacy hours may be less

Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.

World Market: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Restaurants

As reported by Country Living, Starbucks locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas day in 2018. That will allow everyone to get their caffeine fix, but you may need a quick bite to eat on Monday while doing last-minute shopping and here is where you can do it.

Applebee’s: Reduced hours at most locations

Bob Evans: Most open regular hours

Boston Market: Regular hours

Buffalo Wild Wings: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Burger King: Most locations will have regular hours

Chick-fil-A: Hours will vary by location

Cracker Barrel: Many closing at 6 p.m., but hours will vary

Denny’s: 24/7

Domino’s: Delivery until after midnight, but carry-out will end earlier

Golden Corral: Open regular hours

Hooters: Reduced hours

IHOP: 24/7

McDonald’s: Many stores have regular hours

Old Country Buffet: Regular hours

Olive Garden: Reduced hours at most locations, call ahead of going

Pizza Hut: Somewhat reduced hours; vary by location

Steak and Shake: 24/7

Taco Bell: Hours vary by location

TGI Friday’s: Slightly reduced hours

Waffle House: 24/7

Erik S. Lesser / Getty Images

Groceries

For groceries, there are many which could have extremely varying hours. You’re going to definitely want to call ahead even though the hours listed below should be the norm.

Albertsons: Hours will vary

Aldi: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

BI-LO: Open until 9 p.m.

Earth Fare: Stores close at 7 p.m.

Fairway: Hours vary

Food Lion: Open until 7 p.m.

Fresh Market: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Giant: Open until 7 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Open until 7 p.m.

Harveys Supermarket: Open until 9 p.m.

H-E-B: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Hy-Vee: Closing at 5 p.m.

Kroger: Hours will vary

Lowes Foods: Closing at 6 p.m.

Meijer: Stores close at 7 p.m.

Publix: Stores close at 7 p.m.

ShopRite: Hours vary.

Sprouts Farmer Market: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: All locations close at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Hours vary.

Winn-Dixie: Open until 9 p.m.

With all of this information, you are now ready to take on Christmas Eve 2018 and the last-minute shopping that needs to be done. Make sure you head out early, though, as store hours are reduced for many retailers and the same is to be said for groceries, pharmacies, and restaurants. Knowing these store hours will help shoppers do what needs to be done and be prepared for the big holiday.