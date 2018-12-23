Offset Pens Post About Changing His Ways After He Reunites With Cardi B

It looks like Offset wants to dedicate himself to becoming a new man now that he has reunited with his estranged wife Cardi B.

Offset, one-third of the rap group The Migos, recently posted a photo of himself wearing a sparkly jacket and mask on Instagram. In the caption, he quoted lyrics from Michael Jackson’s 1988 hit “Man In The Mirror.”

“I’m searching for the man in the mirror,” the rapper wrote. “I’m telling him to change his ways.”

Ever since Cardi B announced that she and Offset were splitting up, Offset has been on something of an apology tour. After posting a video in which he apologized to his wife, he popped up at her gig at the Rolling Loud Festival with flowers in hand and asked for her forgiveness in person.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it did not look like Cardi B was happy with the stunt. As Us Weekly reports, even though she seemed upset, Cardi defended Offset after she got off stage, stating that hateful comments towards him did not make her happy because she still considered him “family.”

On Friday, the couple was seen enjoying each other’s company in Puerto Rico ahead of Cardi B’s appearance at the Electric Holiday Festival in San Juan. Offset and Cardi were photographed riding a jetski together and Cardi had her arms wrapped around her husband. According to TMZ, Offset donned a mask as he supported his wife in the crowd while she performed at the festival on Saturday.

Cardi B announced the separation earlier this month with a video on her Instagram page. While she did not specify a clear reason for the breakup, rumors of Offset’s infidelity have plagued their relationship for a long time.

“So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said during the breakup announcement video.

“And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

Cardi went on to hint that she was thinking of getting a divorce after only about a year of marriage.

“Y’all Won,” Offset wrote in the comments section of the post. Cardi has since deleted the video.

Offset and Cardi B are parents of a 5-month-old daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus.