Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Spotted Shopping Together In Philadelphia As Christmas Approaches

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have yet to officially confirm their romance, but the couple seem to be heating up.

According to a Saturday, December 22, report by Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were spotted out together in Philadelphia, where the basketball player is a star on the city’s NBA team, the 76ers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA baller were photographed together at a Whole Foods store in Philly over the weekend. The pair shopped for groceries together, looking very much like a serious couple.

One onlooker revealed that Kendall and Ben didn’t buy much food, and ended up purchasing mostly snack items. They went on to reveal that Kendall was drinking a smoothie while shopping, and that she was carrying some tubs of pineapple while browsing the aisles.

The source added that it seemed both Jenner and Simmons were happy, casual, and relaxed during the grocery outing, and that it seemed that they were preparing to spend a romantic night at home following the Whole Foods run.

In the photos, Kendall is seen wearing an oversize black hooded sweatshirt, and a pair of camo print pants. Jenner’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled straight for the relaxed shopping trip.

Meanwhile, Simmons rocked a pair of dark sweatpants and a white hooded sweatshirt. Photos show the couple placing their grocery items, such as fruit and yogurt, on the conveyor belt before paying and leaving the store.

Meanwhile, while Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have never publicly confirmed their relationship, the supermodel has been seen sitting courtside at Sixers games as she cheers on her boyfriend.

During one game where the team played the Cleveland Cavaliers, which happens to be the squad that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for, Kendall was seen booing Tristan. Later, Khloe laughed off the scene, revealing that Jenner simply rooting for “her man,” who just so happened to be playing against Thompson at the time.

Hollywood Life reports that things are getting serious between Kendall and Ben, and that Jenner even recently met Simmons’ mother during a recent trip to Philly with her man.

“Kendall just spent a long weekend with Ben in Philadelphia and it went very well. She even met his mom when she went to watch his games and they really hit it off. Kendall was nervous about meeting his mom but she had no need to be because they had a great time together. Kendall fully got his mom’s seal of approval,” an insider told the outlet.

“For the most part Kendall and Ben kept it pretty low key, they were home at his place a lot cuddled up. He took her ice skating and to watch a college basketball game, they even decorated his Christmas tree together,” the source added of Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons relationship.