Just A Handful Of This Food Could Help Prevent High Cholesterol

According to a recent report by Express UK, eating a handful of nuts every day could help to lower a person’s cholesterol by as much as five percent, says Charity Heart UK. This is because nuts are entirely rich in fiber, which is said to help stop cholesterol from being absorbed into the blood. Provided that one does not have a nut allergy, many doctors suggest eating nuts daily.

“There are several foods which are not just part of a healthy diet, they actively help to lower your cholesterol too. Try to eat some of these every day. The more you add to your diet, the more they will lower your cholesterol, especially if you cut down on saturated fat as well. All nuts are rich in protein, vitamin E, magnesium and potassium and contain natural plant sterols and other plant nutrients which help keep your body healthy and stave off disease.”

Cholesterol is the waxy substance found in fats, otherwise known by the more scientific term lipids, in your blood. Bodies do in fact require cholesterol; however, having too high of cholesterol levels in your blood can increase the risk of heart disease, since high cholesterol causes a person to develop fatty deposits inside their blood vessels. The deposits eventually make blood flow difficult through one’s arteries, causing the heart to not receive enough oxygen-rich blood that it needs to function properly, thereby increasing the risk of a heart attack or decreased blood flow to the brain, which can cause a stroke. While high cholesterol can actually be inherited, it is most often the result of unhealthy diets and unhealthy lifestyle choices, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Now it’s being claimed by some that just a handful of nuts every day could lower high cholesterol. By eating the nuts raw, with skin intact and completely unroasted, more nutrients can be consumed, the Charity Heart noted. Although they did state to avoid eating any salty nut options, instead opting for the better types, such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashew nuts, chestnuts, and hazelnuts.

Some may be wondering why peanuts did not make the cut. That is because, being as peanuts grow underground unlike walnuts, almonds, cashews, chestnuts, hazelnuts, and other nuts which grow on trees, the peanut is actually considered along the same lines as beans and peas, which makes it part of the Leguminosae family, otherwise known as legumes, which are edible seeds enclosed in pods.