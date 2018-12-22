Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Puts On A Busty Show In Sexy Silver Gown

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her famous figure in her latest social media snap.

On Saturday, Dec. 22, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new photo of herself as she stuns in a sequined, silver dress.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen walking the streets of New York City as she dons a shimmering silver gown, which includes a thigh-high slit that showcases her long and lean legs.

Kostek’s dress is low cut, which flaunts her ample cleavage, and she completes her glam look with a pair of white pumps. Camille’s long, blonde hair is parted to the side and styled in beachy waves as she looks off to the side of the camera taking her photograph.

Camille finishes her look with a full face of make up, which includes dark lashes, a natural, sun kissed glow on her face, and a red lip color.

In the caption of the picture, Kostek claims that she is saying goodbye to NYC because she’s going to get some much needed sleep. Camille thanked Sixty Hotel being a “beautiful” place for her stay during her trip to the Big Apple, but it seems that she ready to get home, as she reveals it’s her last trip to New York until after the new year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently stood up for herself when an online hater called her out having cellulite on social media.

Kostek, who is all about being body positive and empowering women couldn’t keep quiet when one person commented on a photo she had posted telling her that she needed to “work” on her “cellulite” and “fat thighs.”

“I speak out and do what I do in response to men/women like you who ruin the minds of people, especially young people. Luckily I can handle your trash mouth, others sometimes can not,” Camille wrote via her Instagram story, along with a screenshot of the mean comment.

It seems that Kostek isn’t going to stand for any sort of body shaming, and is also likely used to seeing jabs like that online since she often poses in very skimpy outfits, such as barely-there bikinis.

However, the former New England Patriots cheerleader is lucky enough to have a boyfriend who loves her just the way she is, and doesn’t need to change a bit for him. “We have each other’s backs, and we both trust each other,” Camille Kostek told The Improper Bostonian of her relationship with Gronk in a recent interview.