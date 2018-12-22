Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Seductive New Instagram Photo

Demi Rose is showing off major cleavage in her most recent Instagram photo. It’s no secret that the model and Instagram sensation has an incredible body and she definitely hasn’t been shy about flaunting her curves on social media.

The model recently posted two closeup photo of herself with the intention to show off her new hairstyle but it was hard for fans and followers to miss the model’s ample bosom on full display. Rose currently has almost 8 million Instagram followers and many were quick to like and comment on the post.

“You look amazing and amazing, and also you are one of the most beautiful women in the world and I really admire you,” one follower said. “I wish I can wash your beautiful legs, dip it in honey, spray it with the most expensive Perfume and lay it on a tender wool. Cos you are not just a woman but a queen,” another professed.

In the photos, Rose can be seen standing in a brightly-lit white room while wearing a blue bra and a gold necklace. The photos look to be selfies as Rose appears to be holding the photo-capturing device herself. She has her long dark hair hanging down her back, over her shoulder, and on her breasts, as she stares directly into the camera in the first photo. In the second photo, she held a similar pose but decided to look off into the distance instead of focusing on the camera.

Many of her followers also seemed captivated by her big brown eyes. “Hair? I was bewitched by those EYES,” one said.

Rose’s makeup is flawless and simple, the model opted for a pair of lashes, bold brows, a light pink lip. Rose used the caption of the photo to thank her hairstylist for her new look.

The Daily Mail shared photos of the brunette bombshell as she exited the Inanch Salon in London, where she got her hair done based on the Instagram caption and tag Rose posted.

According to the report from Daily Mail, the model recently underwent several rounds of non-surgical liposuction. The procedure offers body-contouring benefits while tackling cellulite. Rose tapped Essex-based celebrity beautician Shane Cooper to have the procedure done. Cooper took to Instagram to share a peek into the actual steps involved in the procedure.

“For Demi we are focusing on cellulite reduction, lifting, muscle toning, skin tightening and body contouring,” he wrote.

In the short clip, Rose can be seen laying on what appears to be a table in her own kitchen. Rose clearly puts a lot of work into maintaining her figure. While talking to the Daily Mail in September, the model opened up about her diet.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she said.