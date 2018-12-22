Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Black Outfit

Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to show off her post-baby body. The makeup mogul may have been named one of Forbes‘ wealthiest celebrities, but she still has some for social media.

On Saturday, December 22, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself striking a pose in a form-fitting black ensemble, which showcased her famous curves.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sporting a pair of black Calvin Klein sweatpants with a white waistband. Jenner also sports a skin-tight, black tank top with a low cut to show off her ample cleavage.

The new mom puts on a busty show as she looks away from the camera, and sits on the floor to pose with an arm behind her and the other behind her head.

Jenner’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and worn in a low ponytail at the base of her head. She also dons a light colored polish on her fingernails and a dangling necklace around her neck.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also wears a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes black eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a berry lip color on her famous pout.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it has been a record year for Kylie Jenner. The young mogul became a mother when she welcomed daughter Stormi Webster back in February and then skyrocketed her way onto the Forbes list, as she is set to become one of the youngest billionaires of all time.

Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have also had a great year in their relationship. Travis had a No. 1 record and recently opened up about his romance with the reality star, revealing that he and his baby mama, whom he already affectionately calls “wifey,” will be married very “soon.”

Sources tell Hollywood Life that upon seeing the interview where Travis gushed over her, Kylie was in tears.

“Kylie cried happy tears when she read the interview, she was so touched by his sweet words. Of course, when he does pop the question she’ll say yes, she can’t wait. Kylie knows the proposal is coming, she just has no idea when, where or how which makes it really exciting,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Jenner allegedly feels no pressure to walk down the aisle with Scott and knows that her man is working on an epic proposal.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season in 2019.