WWE News: Injured Superstar Says He Isn’t Even Close To Returning Despite WWE Advertising His Comeback ‘Soon’

It seems as if WWE and Sami Zayn have different meanings for the word 'soon.'

This past week, the McMahon family let the world know that they were going to shake things up and give WWE back to the fans. On Monday Night Raw, six NXT call-ups to the main roster were announced along with the return of two injured superstars. Those returns were promoted as happening “soon,” but no real date was given. It appears as if one of those Raw superstars isn’t of the belief that he is coming back anytime soon.

Vince McMahon and family let the wrestling fans of the world know that they were going to see a lot of changes. Both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live were going to be given back to the fans with changes, new superstars, and so much more.

Nikki Cross, Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, Ethan Carter III, and Heavy Machinery are all going to be called up from NXT soon. It’s not yet known which brand they will be on, but those are huge names to have up on the main roster.

As reported by Inquisitr, Monday Night Raw also revealed the returns of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The quick notes on the red brand’s show said that they would both be coming back soon, but one of those superstars is saying that really isn’t true.

Sami Zayn Says He’s ‘Not Even Close’ to Returning: https://t.co/CAQ1OOyRAd pic.twitter.com/OIvthg9Etj — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) December 22, 2018

After WWE said that he Sami Zayn would be coming back soon from his two torn rotator cuffs, everyone has thought it would be in time for WrestleMania season. That may not end up being the case, as Pro Wrestling Sheet reports the superstar thinks he isn’t even close to coming back.

Zayn was a recent guest on an episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast and he was asked about being cleared for an in-ring return. That is when Zayn said his injury was still healing and continued on to say, “I’m not even close. I need a few more months.”

Now, that interview took place a couple of weeks ago, near the end of November, which means he may be closer now. Still, even at that time, a “few more months” would mean that he wouldn’t be back until late February or early March at the earliest.

If WWE is planning on getting back the fans they’ve lost in the falling TV ratings, they have to make some serious changes. That includes getting back some of the names that kept the fans in their seats and glued to their TVs at home. Sami Zayn is incredibly popular and always gets a great reaction from the fans, but is he really coming back soon? Only time will tell if his return to Monday Night Raw is coming sooner or later.