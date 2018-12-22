Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Skimpy Black Dress While Partying With Paris Hilton

Larsa Pippen is seemingly spending her holiday season in style and partying with some of the most famous faces in Hollywood.

On Saturday, December 22, Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself partying with her celebrity friends at the Hilton family holiday bash.

In the photos, Pippen is seen wearing a very revealing, strapless black dress, which shows off her busty chest, and flaunts her long neck and hourglass figure. The mini dress also shows off Larsa’s toned legs, as she dons the sexy garment at the exclusive Christmas party thrown by the wealthy Hilton family.

In the first photo, Larsa is seen snuggling up to her friend Paris Hilton, who wears a sexy, strapless silver dress, which flaunts her famous curves. Paris also sports a diamond choker and a pair of oversize sunglasses for the snapshot.

It seems that Larsa and Paris may have a lot to talk about, as they are both newly single women. Pippen recently called it quits from her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, while Hilton ended her engagement to Chris Zylka, and revealed that she planned to keep her $2 million engagement ring.

Also in the photograph was Diddy, who put his arm around Paris, as well as model Nicole Williams. The rapper has also been dealing with the personal tragedy, as the mother of his children, Kim Porter, recently passed away unexpectedly.

In a second photo, Pippen is seen smiling for a photo with Frankie Delgado, Larry English, and Nicole Williams, as the group happily celebrate the upcoming holidays.

According to Us Weekly, last month Larsa Pippen was forced to dodge rumors about her marriage to Scottie Pippen following their divorce announcement. The former Real Housewives star was accused of cheating on the ex-NBA player during their relationship, which she denied.

Larsa was also accused of being a gold digger, who only wanted Scottie’s money during their 21-year marriage, which she also revealed was completely false.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa Pippen said of her split with Scottie at the time.