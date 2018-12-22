‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates Three Years Of Sobriety

Mike is celebrating by giving back to those who are struggling with their own sobriety.

Just in time for the holidays, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating three years of sobriety just ahead of his eight-month prison sentence. It truly is the greatest gift of all, and the reality star celebrated by inspiring others who are on the road to recovery. Mike shared the news Saturday afternoon on his personal Instagram page with a post saying he was celebrating by working with the Discovery Institute in New Jersey to bring holiday meals to those in the Phoenix Recovery House in Eatontown, New Jersey for Christmas.

According to Us Weekly, Mike was also celebrating his amazing accomplishment by sharing stories from his fans on his Instagram story on Friday. The reality star screenshotted photos from messages fans had sent them who were also battling addiction, on their road to recovery, or who were sober as well.

Mike’s castmates commented on the inspiring post immediately, giving their longtime friend props on his sobriety.

“No invite but congrats anyway. Let’s get another 3 years then another then another then another…one day at a time,” Vinny Guadagnino commented.

“Congratulations. Extremely proud of you! My inspiration,” Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley added.

“Congratulations my brother,” DJ Pauly D also commented with praying-hands emojis.

The post was liked by Jen Harley, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who recently spoke out against the Jersey Shore cast for not believing her story on the last episode of Family Vacation where she told Ronnie her home had been robbed.

After fame sunk in with the debut of Jersey Shore, Mike began battling an addiction with prescription medications like Oxycodone and Xanax. While it was never addressed on the show at the time, it seemed obvious to viewers that Mike’s personality had changed, especially when the series went overseas to Italy in Season 4. Mike’s behavior became erratic and he was on edge with almost all of his roommates. Viewers will remember the infamous scene when Mike fought with Ronnie where he slammed his head into a concrete wall. Mike’s addiction was only addressed on camera later when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuted earlier this year.

Mike will have to surrender himself to the Bureau of Prisons by January 15, 2019, where he will serve an eight-month sentence for tax evasion. He recently enjoyed his honeymoon with Lauren Pesce in Tucson, Arizona after their wedding on November 1.

