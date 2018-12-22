Rita Ora Goes Topless In Racy New Video

Rita Ora is baring her soul and her body in her latest interview and photo spread for Love magazine.

On Saturday, December 22, Ora took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself from her recent sit down with the publication, and a video where she went topless, wearing nothing but some panties as cuts of her showing off her famous curves flash off and on in the clip.

In the video, the singer is seen wearing a billowy dress and a minimalist make up look. Ora’s blonde hair is parted down the middle, and pulled back behind her head, with her bangs, and some wisps left down to frame her face.

As the video flashes to Rita’s topless figure, she covers her breasts with her arms. As the clips roll, Ora’s voice is heard as she talks about being nervous at times during her life, and the fact that if just one person believes in you there is no end to what you may be able to do. “I get nervous all the time. And that sometimes makes it difficult, and people may not understand you. You want to scream from the roof tops just for someone to listen to you,” Ora says, and writes in the caption of the photo and video.

According to Page Six, Rita Ora has been traveling on an insane schedule over the past few months. The singer has reportedly been seen nearly everywhere since October, when she was seen in London. Just days later she was spotted in Berlin while doing press at a mall. The following days she headed back to London, where she attended a charity benefit. The very next night she was in New York City, where she performed at the filming of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Just two days after that she was in California, where she sang at the People’s Choice Awards, and then headed back to London just a few days later. By November 22 she was busy performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, only to jet off to Liverpool for an appearance the next day. One day later she was back in London, and only a few days following headed to Sydney for a red carpet event.

In early December she was seen in California again, only to return to London for Jingle Bell Ball. Ten days later, Rita was seen in New York City, and was seen again in Paris just two days after that.

It seems that Rita Ora is always on the go, and hasn’t had hardly any time to relax in months.