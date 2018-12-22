Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenneth Petty Gets Large Tattoo Of Her Name On His Neck

Minaj has been under fire for her relationship with Petty, after it was revealed he had a criminal history.

Rapper Nicki Minaj and her new man, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, are certainly all loved up for the holidays, People is reporting. So loved up, in fact, that Petty proved his commitment to Minaj by tattooing her real first name, “Onika,” in large cursive print on his neck. The tattoo is so big that it almost covers the entire right side of his neck. Minaj uploaded a video of the new ink to her Instagram on Friday, December 21.

Minaj has been showing off her new man frequently as of late. She uploaded a video of her dancing with Petty on her 36th birthday at a New York City restaurant this month. Minaj has received a lot of criticism for her public displays of affection, seeing as Petty is a registered sex offender in New York and was convicted of manslaughter in 2002. Petty served seven years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing a man named Lamont Robinson. The original charge was actually second-degree murder, but a plea bargain was able to lessen the charge to manslaughter. He was released from jail in May 2013 and was on supervised release for five years, up until May of this year.

As for his sex offender status, Petty is technically registered as a level two offender. This means he’s been classified as a “moderate risk of repeat offense” and will remain on the registered sex offenders list for life. After some digging from the media, online records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services surfaced that detailed the specifics of Petty’s crime. The documents showed that Petty was convicted in April 1995 of attempted rape in the first degree, for an incident that occurred in September 1994 involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison, although it’s unknown how much of that time he served. Minaj hit back at someone that brought up the charges in an Instagram comment, responding by claiming the situation was just a misunderstanding.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” she wrote. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.” Sources close to Minaj say that she believes that the alleged victim’s mother only filed the charges because she did not approve of her daughter being in a relationship with Petty.

Sources say that Minaj fully believes Petty has changed since his younger days and is now more mature. Still, many of Minaj’s fans are still concerned about her new beau.