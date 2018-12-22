‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick And Victoria Face The Possibility Of Nikki’s Death!

Shocking new the Young and the Restless spoilers show that things go from bad to worse for Nikki Newman during the Christmas holiday, and her children are forced to come to terms with the possibility that this could be it for their mother. It does not look good for the Newman matriarch, and this storyline promises a considerable twist that nobody sees coming.

According to Inquisitr spoilers, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will disappear by the end of next week, but leading up to that moment, her family desperately wishes for a miracle where she’s concerned. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) realize that Nikki might not pull through, and to make matters worse, their father, Victor (Eric Braeden) is not there to help.

Former Y&R head writer and executive producer, Mal Young, recently spoke with CBS Soaps In Depth about the storyline. He said, “Nick and Victoria, and the rest of the family, really are forced to imagine what life would be like without their mother. They are really praying for a Christmas miracle. This [situation] will tug on your heartstrings, where we will see how her children will react to Nikki being in genuine danger, possibly losing her life. And, they will have to deal with this without the support of Victor who usually comes in and fixes everything!”

Today on #YR, Nick vows to protect his family and Arturo opens up to Abby. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZAhqxOkt7Q pic.twitter.com/13laIBSV8q — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 21, 2018

Nick believes that surely his mother will recover. Yes, Nikki has MS, and she’d been drinking, but Nick is almost always an optimist, and he does not think this holiday season is Nikki’s last on earth. However, when Nate (Brooks Darnell) gives lousy news instead of good, it finally hits Nick how dire the situation indeed is. Young said, “It’s one of those moments that we all fear. I think everyone has it in the back of their minds that you could lose a parent or a family member. It shocks Nick. Suddenly he realizes, ‘this is serious! This could be it!'”

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) allows Billy (Jason Thompson) to pull her away from Nikki’s bedside for a break. Together, they attend Sharon’s (Sharon Case) Christmas party at Crimson Lights, and things are amazing there. Unfortunately, Nick has to call his sister and give her the bad news about Nikki’s failing health.

“It’s that chilling moment when you get that phone call at four in the morning or, like Victoria, you are in the middle of a party. Life is looking great; then it spins out of control! Victoria– And Jack, Sharon, everyone there–drops what they’re doing because this is Nikki Newman!” previews Young.

Young promises that the terrible storyline will end up becoming beautiful with a twist that nobody expected to see, which makes it seem like somehow Nikki survives, but that remains to be seen next week on the show.