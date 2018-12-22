‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Supermodel Olivia Culpo Flashes Deep Cleavage In Skin-Tight Scoop Neck Top

American model Olivia Culpo is an international style icon, wearing some of the world’s hottest labels — and looking absolutely fabulous while doing so. Now, in her most recent social media share, Olivia is representing Balmain Paris in a major way, wearing a very-tight scoop neck top with the design house’s name prominently featured.

In this particular Instagram image, Culpo can be seen striking a glamorous pose in front of a slate grey background. In the background, on what appears to be the fabric finish, some artwork can be seen — as well as vertically written advertising for Dior Sauvage, a masculine “eau de parfum.”

The focus of the photographic frame is clearly Olivia Culpo’s prominent bust, however. The bold neckline of the black and white top reveal an expanse of the swimsuit model’s fair skin, as well as her deep cleavage. Olivia’s signature chestnut tresses are styled in broad curls, ones which tumble effortlessly about her neck and shoulders. Sporting a pretty pink lipstick and batting her long eyelashes, the brunette bombshell knows how to emphasize her delicate facial features to maximum effect.

Accessorizing the casually chic aesthetic with a bling-laded hairpin reading “GLAM,” in addition to large metal hoop earrings, it’s clear that Olivia Culpo is a confident woman. Combining classic beauty with a seductive and timeless sensuality, the American model is a consummate professional who has become a household name.

Although the image in question has only been live for approximately an hour — as of the writing of this article — it has still captured the attention of her admiring audience in very short order. Boasting over 23,000 likes in addition to 110-plus comments from Instagram users, it’s clear that Olivia Culpo’s latest social media share has been a big hit.

One user wrote in the comments section that Olivia was “[the] most gorgeous girl in the world,” while another asked, “how does it feel to be this good looking?”

Olivia Culpo has made headlines most recently, per E! Online, for dishing out some sage advice to Miss Universe hopefuls. Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers, revealed to the outlet that she was recently given some serious tips on her upcoming contest for the crown by Culpo — who was declared Miss Universe in 2012.

“I asked her, I said, ‘Other than preparation, what’s your biggest advice for me going into Miss Universe?’… And she said, ‘To just be so prepared that when you get to Miss Universe, you’re not psyching yourself out and questioning it’… I never expected to be sitting in this [interview] chair, but it would continue to be just awe-inspiring and life-changing if I were able to replace this rose piece with a crown at the end of it. So we’ll see how it goes.”