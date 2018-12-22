Ariana Grande Spotted Shooting Music Video A Week After Pete Davidson Drama

Ariana Grande seems to have moved on from the social media drama last week that involved Kanye West and her ex-fiance Pete Davidson. TMZ reports that the “Thank U, Next” singer was spotted filming a music video at a house in the Hollywood Hills. Based on photos published by TMZ, Grande was dressed in a black minidress, thigh-high stockings with her signature high ponytail in place.

TMZ did not say which song the music video would be for, but she recently released a new song called “Imagine.” Grande performed the song on an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. During the performance, she thrilled the audience with a live rendition of high pitched whistle notes. As Pop Buzz notes, many fans believe that the song was inspired by her deceased ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Miller’s death is widely believed to be the main reason why Grande and her ex-fiance Pete Davidson broke up. Last week, Davidson became embroiled in a social media spat between Grande and Kanye West. It all started when the singer sent a tweet that referenced West’s ongoing feud with Drake. Kanye took issue with her comment because he claimed that it belittled his mental health struggles.

As E! Online reports, Davidson chimed in to support Kanye West and received backlash for that decision. He later posted a disturbing message on Instagram which led many to believe that he was contemplating suicide.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote last week Saturday. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

That was his last post before he deleted his Instagram account.

Grande later sent a tweet offering emotional support to Davidson, E! Online notes.

“Man I’m so sorry I told a dumb joke,” Grande tweeted, she wrote about the first tweet that she sent about the Kanye West/Drake feud.

“I really didn’t mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My god…I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

TMZ reports that Ariana Grande showed up at the 30 Rock building so that she could see Davidson in person, but he reportedly told his security that he did not want to see her.