‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of December 24: Nikki Disappears!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 24 bring sadness for Christmas as Nikki’s health declines and then she goes missing before the end of the week! Plus, Lola dumps Kyle, the Abbotts remember Christmases past, Devon struggles, and a mysterious figure appears in Genoa City just in time for the holiday. This promises to be a do-not-miss week to help send off 2018 with a bang.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) returns to the small screen when he appears to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to She Knows Soaps. Of course, Nikki sees him in her head while she’s in a coma, so it remains to be seen if Victor actually returns to Genoa City.

On Christmas Eve, Nikki takes a turn for the worse, and her family and friends join together in a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve to pray and hope for a Christmas miracle for the Newman matriarch. By the end of the week, Nikki stuns her family when she turns up missing, even though a comatose person could not leave the hospital on her own.

Meanwhile, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) struggles with what he’s done to his grandmother. He ends up introducing himself to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and asks if he can talk to Rey about something. This could be the moment that Reed confesses to what he’s done.

Although Nikki’s life hangs in the balance, Sharon (Sharon Case) throws a holiday party in an effort to keep the holiday spirit alive for residents of Genoa City. Meanwhile, her estranged daughter Mariah (Camryn Grimes) appears on GC Buzz and tells her audience that they’re her family now. Hopefully, by the end of the holiday, Sharon and Mariah will find their way back together.

Our final #ThrowbackThursday for the holidays could only be of these two. ❤️ What present would you put under the tree for Victor and Nikki? #YR pic.twitter.com/nXY8VO8fxh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2018

While Victoria (Amelia Heinle) focuses on her mother, Billy (Jason Thompson) makes plans for a perfect family Christmas. Inquisitr spoilers for Y&R reveal that Victoria sees the “old Billy,” but she’s scared to trust him after what happened when she trusted J.T.

As they spend time together, Dina (Marla Adams) and Jack (Peter Bergman) take a look at their past Christmases, and a mysterious figure makes his way to Genoa City. Could it be Santa?

As he faces his first holiday alone since Hilary’s death, Devon (Bryton James) has a difficult time facing his new reality. His brother-in-law Cane (Daniel Goddard) also struggles after a short visit with Lily (Christel Khalil). At Devon’s New Year’s Eve party, Cane takes to drinking and worries Devon.

Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) romance with Lola (Sasha Calle) hits another roadblock after Lola discovers the purse Kyle gave her for Christmas is worth thousands of dollars. Because of that, she tells him he doesn’t understand her at all, and eventually, that leads to her dumping him, which leaves Kyle confused, according to Inquisitr.