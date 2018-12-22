Mariah Carey And Her Adorable Children, Roc & Roe, Go Skiing In Aspen Ahead Of Christmas

Singer Mariah Carey finished her “All I Want for Christmas Is You” European tour in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, December 17, and is now taking a break by vacationing with her family in snowy Aspen, Colorado.

On Saturday, December 22, the legendary singer shared a couple of photos from the ski slopes with her 7.6 million Instagram followers. The cute pics include Carey’s two favorite skiers — her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan (Roc) and Monroe (Roe).

The first two images were posted as a slideshow on the social media website, and the 48-year-old vocalist wrote that despite having a “lingering cold,” she was “keeping it festive” and “shutting down the slopes with demkids.”

The first snapshot features Carey and son Roc, ski poles in hand, ready to glide down a mountain. The young boy is decked out in all-black snow gear, including gloves that have skeleton bones on them and a helmet that can barely contain his gorgeous brown curls. His mom is also fashionably wearing all black, including a scarf adorned with sparkly rhinestones and sunglasses.

The second snap from the ski resort features all three members of the sporty family. It looks as if several different photographers were trying to capture the moment as Roc, giving the peace sign, and Roe, on the floor with one bare hand in the snow, are looking to the side, and Carey is smiling brightly forward.

In the second Instagram post of the day, Roe is sassily posing for the camera with one hand on her hip and the other on her head. The girl is wearing bright and colorful attire: a purple, pink, and white snow jacket, purple pants, pink gloves, and a red helmet. Carey is adoringly looking at her daughter with a smile on her face. She jokingly noted in the caption that Roe’s pose was “unprompted.”

It sure looks like the family is having a very fun vacation all together.

Carey also got to spend some time while in Colorado with the man she called “one of the GREATEST composers/singers/songwriters/producers/pianists” ever, Burt Bacharach. She posted a photo of herself with the 90-year-old on Instagram on Friday, December 21.

“So honored and humbled to share a moment with this world treasure. #Incomparable,” she captioned the shot.

Earlier this month, Billboard reported that Carey’s iconic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — which she co-wrote and co-produced in 1994, twenty-four years ago — is the highest-charting holiday tune on the Billboard Hot 100 in 60 years, coming in at No. 6 on the chart dated December 22.

The only other Christmas carol that has charted higher was David Seville and The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song,” which spent four weeks in the No. 1 slot beginning on December 22, 1958.