African-American Student Harassed By Neo-Nazi Trolls Online Wins Unique Legal Settlement

An African-American student leader, who was harassed by a racist “troll storm” online, has said that she hopes to get an unusual legal settlements with one of her harassers that will send a strong response to white supremacists.

According to an article by the New York Times, after she was viciously harassed online, Taylor Dumpson sued her harassers, Evan James McCarty of Eugene, Oregon, and two other defendants, including the publisher of neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer.

Per the settlement that Ms. Dumpson filed, McCarty agreed to “apologize and renounce white supremacy and also agreed to undergo counseling and help civil rights groups fight hate and bigotry.”

According to Ms. Dumpson, people that decide to engage in racist activities must know that they will be held accountable for their actions. She further added that the legal settlement provided her with a sense of closure after the traumatizing incident, and called it a “unique opportunity” rooted in the principles of restorative justice through which offenders can not only get a chance to rehabilitate but also reconcile with victims, the report said.

“I’m using what was a traumatic experience for me to help promote racial justice,” she said.

Ms. Dumpson, who is now 22-years-old, faced harassment in May of 2017 when she became the first black woman to be serve as the president of an American University’s student body. The day she assumed her position, there were bananas hanging from nooses found around the campus. The bananas were scrawled with the letters “AKA Free.” AKA, or Alpha Kappa Alpha, is a predominately African-American sorority.

Neo-Nazi who harassed black AU student Taylor Dumpson with racist messages on social media agrees to settlement requiring him to get "anti-hate training," apologize in writing and on video, and publicly renounce #WhiteSupremacy https://t.co/Ncpc2MHT8V pic.twitter.com/dqyuAfDSSi — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) December 18, 2018

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Dumpson said last year that “[To her] a noose is a lynching. That’s immediately what comes to my mind, that someone is going to hang you, that someone is going to die. That’s a very chilling thing.”

After the incident made headlines, Andrew Anglin — the publisher of The Daily Stormer, posted Dumpson’s picture and personal information online and urged his followers to harass and bully her, the report said. He had previously employed a similar tactic to target Jewish and Muslim people.

A student and actor named Evan McCarty, who is also 22-years-old, heeded Anglin’s call and posted hateful massage and songs for Dumpson under the alias “Byron De La Vandal” — a reference to Byron De La Beckwith, the Ku Klux Klan member who assassinated the civil rights leader Medgar Evers, the report said.

In the lawsuit, Dumpson stated that she constantly felt unsafe amid the harassment and was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The settlement not only required McCarty to apologize, but also help Dumpson in her legal efforts against McCarty’s two co-defendants — Anglin and Brian Andrew Ade, per the report.

McCarty’s parents also apologized on behalf of their son and said in a statement that they were “profoundly sorry” for their son’s actions, adding that McCarty “feels deep regret” about the episode. They also said that their son had “disengaged in the ideology of the alt-right.”